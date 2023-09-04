All Playable Characters In Sea of Stars

This article contains mild spoilers for Sea of Stars.

Like many RPGs, Sea of Stars has a relatively large cast of characters you’ll meet along your journey. While many of these are just NPCs, you’re able to assemble a fairly decent party of playable characters as you navigate the seas and defeat enemies. While you initially start the game with only two playable characters, Sea of Stars eventually develops your party into a sizeable crew of heroes, each with unique abilities. So, we’re going to take a look at all of the playable characters in Sea of Stars, as well as their role within the party and when you unlock them.

Keep in mind that the identity of some of your party members will constitute as spoilers for the main plot, so if you want to experience Sea of Stars blind but still want to know how many party members you’ll have access to, then the answer is six. If you want more information, read on!

Who Are The Playable Characters In Sea of Stars?

The playable characters, their character class, and the moment when you unlock them are as follows:

Valere (Lunar Monk) – One of the main characters that you have access to at the beginning of the game.

Zale (Solar Blade Dancer) – One of the main characters that you have access to at the beginning of the game.

Garl (Warrior Cook) – Unlocked after the tutorial on your way to the Elder Mist Trials.

Serai (Portal Assassin) – Unlocked after the events in the town of Lucent.

Resh’an (Immortal Alchemist) – Unlocked upon arrival at Docarri Village.

B’st (Living Glass Golem) – Unlocked upon arrival at the Lost One’s Hamlet.

Something to note is the role of the main character. While it doesn’t affect the story of Sea of Stars whatsoever, either Valere or Zale can be selected as the main character upon starting a new game. This doesn’t change the plot in any meaningful way though. It’s purely who you want to be considered the main character, but you can switch between them at any time. So don’t worry about who the main character will be at the beginning and just enjoy the adventure!

If you want to know more about the game, make sure to check out our documentary on its creation and our other coverage, including our review, the achievements list, and more.