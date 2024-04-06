It’s been a long four years, and longer for Suikoden fans, but the wait for its spiritual successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is almost over. On April 23, 2024, it will finally be released for everyone to play but there are a handful of pre-order bonuses and editions that you should be aware of before deciding which version you should buy.

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

If you want to pre-order Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, there are currently two different versions for you to choose between, a standard version and a digital deluxe version. The standard version, which is the same as the physical version set to release on the same day, will retail for $50, with the exception of the Switch version, which will retail for $60 and will be released one month later on May 21, 2024. The digital deluxe version will retail for $80 no matter which system you decide to purchase it for.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Digital Pre-Order Bonuses

According to most major retailers, the physical version of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes doesn’t offer specific pre-order bonus. However, the digital versions have several. If you’re interested in grabbing any extra goodies, then it’s highly recommended you choose the digital version. Regardless of whether you get the standard or digital deluxe edition, the pre-order bonuses you will receive are as follows:

An Early Bird pack, which contains an Enhancement Rune and an Enhancement Accessory

A Headquarters Custom Object

Personally, these bonuses aren’t anything to write home about and don’t seem to heavily impact the early hours of the game. They’ll also be made available for purchase after the game’s release. So, if you miss out on it, it’s not that big of a deal. That being said, the digital deluxe edition’s pre-order bonuses seem more substantial, offering all of the above pre-order content, as well as access to the game 48 hours before the street date. So yes, in a technical sense, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases for the general public on April 21st instead of the 23rd, although Kickstarter backers will get it even earlier on the 20th.

While you may be paying more to play the game early, there are other tangible benefits to pre-ordering the deluxe edition over the standard version that, in my opinion, make it a fairly compelling buy. The digital deluxe edition contains:

A digital mini-artbook

A digital soundtrack

The Easy Journey Pack, which contains six healing items, two revive items, and three evacuation items

A headquarters custom object

The Season Pass, which will include three wallpapers by Junko Kawana, the head illustrator of the game, two paints for your headquarters, and three DLC chapters for the characters Seign, Marisa, and Markus.

It’s a pretty hefty digital deluxe edition. Though, it’s your call on whether all of that content is worth $30. Personally, I think that if you’re looking for a big JRPG to dig into and are already a diehard Suikoden fan, the digital deluxe edition of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the way to go, but the choice is yours.

And that’s everything you need to know about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes‘ pre-order bonuses and editions!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases fully on April 23 on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

