Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the highly anticipated spiritual successor to Suikoden. After a successful Kickstarter campaign and a ton of publicity, the game is almost available for JRPG fans to try. So, when and at what time does Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes come out?

When & What Time Does Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Come Out?

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is set to release on April 23, 2024. The game will be released for basically every current system, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and PC, and will retail for $50. That being said, the actual rollout of the game will vary based on the system, as well as if you were one of the backers for the initial Kickstarter campaign and if you decided to purchase the game physically instead of digitally.

First and foremost, the game will be available on all of the above systems digitally on April 23, 2024, but Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is also set to come to Xbox Game Pass that day as well. So, if you want to try out the game but don’t want to commit to purchasing it outright, trying the game out on Xbox Game Pass may be a solid option. If you pre-ordered the digital deluxe version, which retails for $80, then you’ll be able to play the game two days earlier on April 21, 2024. However, you can get the game even earlier than that, but only if you were one of the initial Kickstarter Backers. If you were one of the initial backers of the game via Kickstarter, then you will have your digital download code sent to you three days earlier on April 20th.

As for physical versions, most physical copies of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will also be released on April 23rd, with one major exception. The Nintendo Switch version of the game not only won’t be released alongside the other physical versions of the game, but it won’t retail for the same price, either. The physical Switch version of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be released on May 21, 2024, and retail for $60 instead of $50. It’s important to note that the digital version of the game will still be released alongside the other consoles and will be $50, but it’s clear that if you want to play the game immediately once it releases, then the physical Switch version may not be the way to go.

Kickstarter backers may also receive their physical games early. Full disclosure – I was one of the backers of this project, though I opted for a physical release rather than a digital one. A few short days ago, I was sent my shipping information for the game and was informed that when their distributor receives their physical copies, they will be sent out, so some physical Kickstarter backers may receive it earlier than the initial release date as well.

And that’s everything you need to know about when and what time Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases fully on April 23 on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

