Suikoden Successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Gets Trailer, Release Date

Back in 2020, the creators of the Suikoden series announced a new RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It was supposed to launch in Fall 2022 but got delayed to 2024. Now, thanks to today’s Nintendo Direct, the game has a solid release date of April 23, 2024. It will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Steam and the Epic Game Store. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes also received a brand new trailer.

Check out new footage of the game below:

The graphical style reminds me of Xenogears, so that’s already a plus in my book. The game features a six-character battle system and utilizes 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds. As the title suggests, over 100 playable characters will be able to be recruited, so you can’t say the adventure lacks variety.

Studio Lead Yoshitaka Murayama had this to say about the release date: “We are thrilled to finally announce the release date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Having our game featured at Nintendo Direct this year is a real testament to the hard work of our team, but more importantly, to the patience of all our fantastic backers who have had the faith in us to deliver the Action JRPG they’ve been waiting for.”

Mentioning the game’s backers is important, as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was the No. 1 funded Kickstarter game of 2020. That’s what happens when you have Suikoden developers on your team!