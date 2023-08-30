Suikoden Remasters Delayed Out of 2023

Konami’s revival will get a kickstart in October with the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, but fans of its classic RPG series, Suikoden, will have to wait a little longer. Earlier today, the publisher took to X to announce that the remasters of Suikoden and its sequel have been delayed out of 2023.

Updates on the project have been few and far between since its announcement in September last year, and today’s announcement provides few details. It notes only that the team has “reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of [its] dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience [its] users deserve”.

No new information is provided, and the message further notes only that the Suikoden remasters will launch “as soon as is possible”. The full message is available below:

Titled Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, the collection is currently slated for release on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One. Key features of the remaster include HD overhauls of backgrounds and battle effects, auto-save functionality, the ability to fast-forward through battles, and a conversation log.

It’s encouraging that Konami is giving the team the additional time needed to make sure they get the project right, especially after Rockstar Games has twice now courted the ire of fans for their flubbed efforts to bring classic Grand Theft Auto games and Red Dead Redemption to modern consoles. We’ll continue to follow the development of the remasters and keep you up to date when a final release is locked in.