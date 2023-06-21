NewsVideo Games

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Launches in October on Switch, PS5, XSX, PC

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 gets an October 2023 release date on Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.

Today’s Nintendo Direct was not just for amazing Nintendo announcements. Konami made an appearance with the familiar Metal Gear jingle. It revealed that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 is coming to Nintendo Switch with an October 24, 2023 release date for $19.99, alongside its launch on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The package will contain Metal Gear Solid 13, the MSX Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge.

Check out the release date trailer for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 below:

In addition to the video games included, the collection will also feature digital graphic novels, books containing character information, strategy guides, and a digital soundtrack. It is still unclear whether MGS2 and 3 will have their additional Substance and Subsistence content included. I just want that Ape Escape collaboration to make it back into Snake Eater. Watching Snake stun and capture apes never gets old, and the Ape Metal Gear is amazing.

Preorders for this compendium of Metal Gear titles will begin later today on the eShop. And for those gamers who want to pick and choose their favorite Solid Snake adventures, Metal Gear SolidMetal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will also be available individually in the Nintendo eShop.

