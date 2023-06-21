Super Mario RPG Remake Launches on Switch in November

At the June 21, 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a Super Mario RPG remake in a trailer that makes dreams come true, and it has a release date of November 17, 2023. It feels like the original graphical style from the SNES Square masterpiece has been preserved, because it looks basically the same, except with the power of Nintendo Switch.

Indeed, Nintendo doesn’t really have anything new to say about the game, mostly offering the following: “Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure. Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road.” Curiously, Nintendo has made no mention of Square, who originally developed Super Mario RPG with Nintendo’s input, so the exact developer of this remake is currently unknown. One would imagine that Square is involved in this game to some small extent though, if not just in a legal capacity.

You can check out the Super Mario RPG remake trailer with its glorious November release date below. Until this game launches, you can find us running in circles screaming. We basically feel the same way about the reveal of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.