Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Delayed into 2024, New Art & Gameplay Revealed

Developer Rabbit and Bear Studios and publisher 505 Games have delayed the release date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to Q2 2024 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass. It was previously planned to release in 2023. Delays aren’t fun, but Rabbit and Bear said, “The decision was made in order to ensure the best possible story, and to reward the legion of backers with the best game experience possible.”

Today’s update isn’t all bad news. Rabbit and Bear noted that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is “in the final phase of production,” adding that it will soon send out emails asking relevant backers to choose their platform and shipping method for physical editions of the game. Emails are expected to be sent out through the next month, with emails regarding digital edition platforms to be sent separately in the future.

Rounding out the post is a message from character illustrator Junko Kawano, who apologized for the long wait and shared some slick art (below) for characters CJ, Isha, and Garoo. You’ll recognize these three from Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, though they’re each sporting updated designs that reflect the time that has passed since that game’s events.

“I can’t reveal the details of how and where we will meet them yet, but please look forward to it!” Kawano added.

Head over to the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Kickstarter update page for more information, as well as a few minutes of new gameplay footage, while we wait for a more specific release date.