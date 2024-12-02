‘Overrated’ Josh Allen Shuts Down Critics With Unprecedented NFL Feat in MVP Performance

It’s a good week to be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. On top of announcing his engagement to Arcane star Hailee Steinfeld, he did something no other QB in the history of the NFL has done, silencing his critics en route to another AFC East Division Championship.

Recommended Videos

The start of Allen’s career was messy, to say the least. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns in his rookie season, and the Bills finished with a 6-10 record. However, in 2019, he made clear that he belonged in the NFL and had what it took to be a Pro Bowl-level QB. Allen continued his ascent until he was clearly one of the top five QBs in the league. The only problem is that he plays in the same conference as the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Allen’s lack of playoff success makes some feel like he’s the Philip Rivers of this era rather than the Peyton Manning. In fact, prior to the 2024 season, he was named the most overrated player in the league in ESPN’s anonymous players survey. Allen took it in stride, though, saying that he must be doing something right if players from other teams are taking shots.

And that’s what great athletes do – turn the other cheek until it’s their time to strike. While Allen has had a great season thus far, leading the Bills to a 9-2 record and ending the Chiefs’ perfect season, it was his performance in the win against the San Francisco 49ers on December 1st that proved to the whole world that he’s not to be doubted.

Related: How To Do the Saquon Barkley Spin Hurdle in Madden 25

Prior to the game, the Orchard Park area, where the Bills’ stadium sits, got plenty of snow, likely changing the game plan for both teams. Running the ball was most effective early, with the Bills and 49ers both having 100 rushing yards early in the game. Allen took the ball out of his running backs’ hands in the second half, though, rushing for a touchdown and throwing another to himself after wide receiver Amari Cooper tossed him the ball while being tackled near the goal line.

Allen became the first QB in NFL history to throw, run, and catch a touchdown in a single game, and he reacted to the feat after the game. “Pretty cool,” he said after being asked about his big night on the Sunday Night Football broadcast. He also gave a shoutout to WR Mack Hollins for making a play on first his touchdown pass early in the game, wanting to make sure his teammates got the credit they deserved.

It remains to be seen if Allen can finish out the season strong and win his first NFL MVP award. He has some tough competition, after all, with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson going for his third and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley being on pace for over 2,000 rushing yards. However, after his performance against the 49ers, it might be Allen’s award to lose, especially if the Bills clinch the number one seed in the AFC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy