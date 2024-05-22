All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

With less than a month to go before the release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the hype for this DLC is reaching a fever pitch. Due to this anticipation, there’s a lot to keep in mind when pre-ordering it.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

While there are multiple different editions of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to keep track of when pre-ordering, the pre-order bonus itself is universal, no matter which edition of the game you decide to put money down for. The pre-order bonus for all versions of the game is a gesture called “Ring of Miquella.” So, basically, if you decide to pre-order Shadow of the Erdtree, you’ll receive an emote for it. It’s not exactly an extravagant pre-order bonus, but for a DLC, it’s something at the very least.

All Editions for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re debating which edition of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to pre-order, there’s a lot to consider. There are a whopping five different versions of the game releasing, and while that may seem like a lot, it’s actually somewhat easy to figure out what the difference between each version is.

First, there’s just the base DLC. Regardless of which system you would like to play Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on, the base version of the DLC will set you back $40. That may seem like a lot for a DLC – and it is – but given the quality of FromSoftware DLC and the scope associated with their prior DLCs, it’s probably going to be a chunky one that justifies the high cost.

You could also pre-order the Premium Bundle. The Premium Bundle costs $50 and will include the base DLC, a digital soundtrack, and a digital artbook. Keep in mind that if you purchase the Premium Bundle or the base DLC, you’ll need to have already purchased Elden Ring.

If this is your first time entering the Lands Between, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have you covered. The third edition of Shadow of the Erdtree releasing is the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition. This edition will bundle the base game and the DLC together in one convenient package and will retail for $80. There are physical versions of this edition, so it will be a nice addition to your shelf.

The fourth version is the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition. This version combines content that’s in both the Shadow of the Erdtree edition and the Premium Bundle. For $100, you’ll receive the base game, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the digital soundtrack, and the artbook. This version will be released only digitally, so keep that in mind if you’re expecting a boxed copy of the game, like in the Shadow of the Erdtree Edition.

And then there’s the big collector’s edition. If you decide to put down a staggering $250 for this edition, you’ll get the DLC, a physical artbook, the soundtrack, a collectible box, and an 18-inch statue of Messmer the Impaler. Mathematically, you’re essentially paying $200 for a statue and a physical version of the artbook, but the statue is immaculately detailed and will pair nicely with the Miquella statue that came with the collector’s edition of the base game. But again, it’s $250.

When & Where Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Release?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21, 2024, on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. If you decide to pick up the physical Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, that version will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Be aware, though, that Shadow of the Erdtree is digital only no matter which version you buy, so the physical version will only contain the base game on it, You’ll have to download Shadow of the Erdtree separately.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

