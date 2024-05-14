It’s been nearly five years since it was announced, but Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2 is almost here. It arrives May 21, and if you’re about to buy it, you’ll want to know about all the pre-order bonuses & editions for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2

There are no pre-order bonuses for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2. There are no alternate costumes, no huge collector’s edition, and no deluxe edition with a season pass. That might been surprising, given that so many games offer pre-order bonuses and different editions.

However, Hellblade‘s narrative was so weighty that messing around with alternative costumes would have taken me out of the story, and I’d expect Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2 to be just as grim. So, a Saints Row 2 costume or some kind of Stellar Blade skin suit is out of the question.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2 is digital only, but we have had collector’s editions for digital-only games before. It’s possible that we could get a collector’s edition down the line, maybe put out by Limited Edition or some other company. Maybe it’ll include a model of Senua fighting a foe, or perhaps her face with all those hands around it.

But there are currently no pre-order bonuses and no different editions. The only reason to pre-order is so you can pre-load the game before release.

Where to Get Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2 Merchandise

You might not be able to pre-order 12 inches of Senua, but there is some merchandise available. For official Hellblade merchandise, you can head over to the Xbox Gear Shop, where you can get your hands on T-shirts, sweatshirts, and the like.

Developer Ninja Theory did have its own store at one point, and I bought some official Hellblade badges from it. I have no idea where I put them, but they were pretty cool, featuring symbols from the game. You might find these cropping up on eBay every now and again, so keep an eye out if you want to nab those.

You can also get 3D-printed Senua statues on Etsy and other items, but those are totally unofficial. I also stumbled across a Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2 steelbook, but as cool as it looks, it’s also completely unlicensed.

So, when it comes to all the pre-order bonuses & editions for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2, there’s only the standard digital edition of the game and no pre-order bonuses.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2 releases on May 21 on PC and Xbox.

