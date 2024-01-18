Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Reveals Release Date

A new look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and the game’s release date was released during Xbox’s Developer Direct.

You can watch the footage, which was posted on YouTube, below for a look at the highly anticipated game. During the Developer Direct, it was revealed that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will release on May 21.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen footage from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. A look at the game was revealed in 2021 at The Game Awards. More recently, in June, the Xbox Games Showcase provided at gameplay for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which featured a lot of nightmarish imagery.

The original Hellblade released in 2017 on PlayStation 4 and PC. Set in Iceland, the game sees players taking on the role of Senua, a warrior on a quest to save her dead lover’s soul from Hela. Overall, the game was well-received, and its various versions are in the 80s on Metacritic. Reviewers also specifically noted the game’s depiction of psychosis as being noteworthy and interesting. Hellblade was nominated for several major awards, including Game of the Year, by several outlets. Basically, it was a big deal.

The developer direct featuring Ninja Theory revealed a lot about Senua’s journey, including her changing relationship with her psychosis. She’ll also find herself up against new and deadly threats, which she’ll take on in a new combat system. The developers behind the game have also noted that, in order to capture the essence of Iceland, they explored the country and created audio recordings while there. Overall, audio is a big focus of the game, and Ninja Theory is teaming up with Scandinavian folk music band Heilung on the game.

Developed by Ninja Theory and published by Xbox Game Studios, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is slated to release on May 21, 2024. At this time, there’s no indication that the title will make its way to PlayStation consoles.