Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Reveals a Photoreal Nightmare for 2024

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II reappeared during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 to give players a release window of 2024 as well as some stunning (and creepy) gameplay that looks so real it’s scary. Developer Ninja Theory says that all of the footage seen today is captured on Xbox Series X, which, on its own, is pretty mind-blowing. Moreover, Hellblade star Melina Juergens confirmed that the developer recently wrapped up shoots for the sequel. In other words, Ninja Theory is moving full steam ahead to bring players one of the trippiest and most terrifying Xbox experiences yet.

Ninja Theory has kept mostly tight-lipped when it comes to sharing more about its psychological thriller sequel over the years, but it has shown enough behind-the-scenes footage to prove that it’s a project worth waiting for. For example, a 2021 video shared that the follow-up story is set in 9th-century Iceland and features combat that is “extra real and brutal.” Senua’s long journey of torment has led to this, so the team has done its best to create a narrative and visuals that live up to the hype. While we wait for the sequel to come to PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass platforms next year, you can see the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II gameplay for yourself in the trailer below.