Tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord is less than two months away, so if you’re thinking of pre-ordering it, now’s the time to put your money down. But what do you get for doing so? Here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Unicorn Overlord.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Unicorn Overlord

Unicron Overlord is arriving on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. There are no platform-specific pre-order bonuses or any retail-exclusive ones. Instead, no matter where you pre-order the game, physically or digitally, you’ll get the “ATLUS x Vanillaware Heraldry Pack.”

This lets you customize your army’s flag with emblems from Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. It’s purely cosmetic but is a nice thing to have if you’re a fan of those other Atlus titles.

There are several different editions available, so here’s how these all compare to each other and how much you’ll have to spend to get your hands on them.

Unicorn Overlord Standard Edition (Physical/Digital) – $59.99. This is the game and pre-order content only. It’s available physically and digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, and digitally on PlayStation 4.

No, I didn’t leave the Xbox One out by accident – like the Resident Evil 4 remake, this game isn’t getting an Xbox One release. It is getting a PlayStation 4 release, and if you buy the PlayStation version digitally, you get a license for both the PS4 and PS5 versions. However, there is no physical PS4 release.

Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition (Digital) – $69.99. On PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, this edition comes with the base game and the following extra content:

16-bit Arranged Music Album (20 tracks) – Digital

Digital Artbook (132 pages)

ATLUS x Vanillaware Heraldry Pack

Unicorn Overlord Collector’s Edition (Physical) – $129.99. On PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, this is the top-end Collector’s Edition. Packaged up in a fancy outer box, it contains:

16-bit Arranged Music Album (physical)

Artbook

Card Game

ATLUS x Vanillaware Heraldry Pack

While collectors editions can be quick to sell out, this edition seems to still be widely available. In the US, you can order it from GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. In Canada, you can get it from GameStop and VGP, while in the UK, it’s available from Amazon and Game. As with the standard edition of Unicorn Overlord, there’s no physical PlayStation 4 collector’s edition.

Those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Unicorn Overlord.