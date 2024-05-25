Every New Exotic in Destiny 2: The Final Shape Explained

The Final Shape has no shortage of new Exotic weapons and armor hitting the stage. Here’s every Exotic you can expect in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape, explained.

All New Exotic Armor, Class Items, and Weapons in Destiny 2 Explained

The Final Shape is a culmination of everything we’ve been fighting for. And with this new expansion, we’ll get a slew of new Exotic weapons and armor to build with. So, here’s the complete breakdown of all the new exotics we know will be unveiled in The Final Shape.

All New Exotic Armor in The Final Shape in Destiny 2

So far, we know about six new Exotic armor pieces, several of which may even look familiar to Destiny veterans.

Speaker’s Sight Exotic Helmet (Warlock)

My favorite Exotic on the list, if only because, for once, Warlocks get a good-looking helmet. The Speaker’s Sight Helmet appeared on The Final Shape page, along with many of the other items on this list. So far, we only know that the Speaker’s Sight is for the Warlock and its logline: “Study the voice. Gaze into the heart.”

Mataiodoxia Exotic Chest (Warlock)

Next on the block, we have Mataiodoxia. Mataiodoxia allows you to use Arcane Needles to create Strand detonations that Suspend nearby enemies. With The Final Shape looking like a Strand-heavy meta for Warlocks, Mataiodoxia might be one of the most covetable items on this list.

Wishful Ignorance Exotic Gauntlets (Titan)

Like the Speaker’s Sight, Wishful Ignorance appeared on The Final Shape website with scant little else. But that neon green makes it seem like it’s a Strand exotic, doesn’t it? Wishful Ignorance’s logline is: “Every enemy of the Vanguard had a plan until…”

Hazardous Propulsion Exotic Chest (Titan)

Next up, Titans have a new chest piece. Themed after our favorite glitching AI, Failsafe, Hazardous Propulsion will cause Titan class abilities to fire Exodus rockets. Throw down a shield? Barrage of rockets. Use your Thrusters? Rockets. It’s nice that Titans finally get a long-ranged option.

Gifted Conviction Exotic Chest (Hunter)

Moving on to our Hunters, we have Gifted Conviction. Made for Arc users, any Arc aspects create bouncing explosives. It’s a shame we can’t pair it with Bombadiers to create an endless array of booms.

Balance of Power Exotic Legs (Hunter)

Next, we have Balance of Power, which also appeared on The Final Shape site. Like the others on the list, we can’t glean much about what this Exotic does, but we know it’s hideous. Common Hunter Exotic leg L. Its logline is “Into the Traveler, the hunt continues”.

All New Exotic Class Items in The Final Shape in Destiny 2

So, this gets its own section because it’s a very new thing. Exotic class items in The Final Shape will have two random Exotic perks from a selection of existing Exotic armor perks, including some that might belong to other classes.

Exotic class items will only be available by taking part in a new activity that will unlock after the World First Raid, which will start at the beginning of Week 2. This activity is farmable, and you’ll get a guaranteed random roll each time you complete it.

Now, let’s get into the actual Exotic Class items and perks.

Solipsism Exotic Class Item (Warlock)

Column 1 Perks Column 2 Perks SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE STAG Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it. SPIRIT OF VESPER Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. SPIRIT OF THE FILAMENTS Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. SPIRIT OF HARMONY Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element grant you Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE NECROTIC Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. SPIRIT OF STARFIRE Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. SPIRIT OF OSMIOMANCY Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. SPIRIT OF THE SWARM Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. SPIRIT OF APOTHEOSIS Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE CLAW Gain an additional melee charge.

Stoicism Exotic Class Item (Titan)

Column 1 Perks Column 2 Perks SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF SEVERANCE Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. SPIRIT OF CONTACT Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. SPIRIT OF HOARFROST Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. SPIRIT OF SCARS Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. SPIRIT OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super’s element when your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE HORN Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets SPIRIT OF THE ABEYANT Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further. SPIRIT OF ALPHA LUPI Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. SPIRIT OF THE BEAR Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE ARMAMENTARIUM Gain an additional grenade charge.

Essentialism Exotic Class Item (Hunter)

Column 1 Perks Column 2 Perks SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF THE INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF THE SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE DRAGON Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. SPIRIT OF THE CYRTARACHNE Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. SPIRIT OF GALANOR Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends. SPIRIT OF THE GYRFALCON Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. SPIRIT OF THE FOETRACER Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability’s element. SPIRIT OF THE LIAR Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. SPIRIT OF CALIBAN Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. SPIRIT OF THE WORMHUSK Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. SPIRIT OF RENEWAL Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage. SPIRIT OF THE COYOTE Gain an additional class ability charge.

All New Exotic Weapons in The Final Shape in Destiny 2

Finally, we’ll be moving on to weapons. So far, we have six new weapons with confirmed names coming to The Final Shape, though that includes some old faces like Khvostov 7G-0X and Red Death, which I’ll still include here because they’re technically new! So, let’s dive right in.

Khvostov 7G-0X

So, if Khvostov sounds familiar, it should be. You actually started off with this weapon at the start of Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. But because it’s a tutorial weapon, it’s likely that you scrapped it almost immediately. Khvostov then received exotic treatment during the Rise of Iron DLC in Destiny 1, and it’s then that it gained a cult following.

Khvostov is a fully automatic assault rifle, and it comes with a brand-new perk in Destiny 2. Every seventh bullet ricochets. And, based on previews, it looks like that bullet will bounce more than once, as it hits and jumps at least six times.

Red Death

Next on the “you look familiar” list is Red Death. Red Death is a pulse rifle that was the blueprint for our beloved Exotic hand cannon, Crimson. But now, it will return to Destiny 2 with a few tweaks, including a new Solar subclass.

Still Hunt

Still Hunt is a sniper rifle first revealed on The Final Shape website. And it instantly caused a stir with its Exotic perk. The Still Hunt’s perk allows you to charge up power to fire Golden Gun Shots. While we’ve yet to see what sort of damage that type of ability can do to a boss, it’s possible that it will sway the meta in a big way. And yes, all classes can use it.

Microcosm

If you love trace rifles, chances are you’re going to adore Microcosm. This heavy Trace Rifle first debuted on The Final Shape site. And its entire kit is based around destroying shields. Yes, its exotic perk is literally “deals massive bonus damage to shields”. Perfect Hydra buster.

Tessellation

If you’ve pre-ordered The Final Shape and grabbed the pre-order bonus, you’ll be happy to know that Tessellation will be in your hands shortly. This Exotic Fusion Rifle adapts its damage type to match your equipped subclass. Final blows will also grant grenade energy. You can then consume your grenade to load a large projectile that generates an elemental explosion on impact.

How the Tessellation will interact with the Prismatic subclass is yet to be seen, but it’s likely the subclass that will get the most benefit from this weapon.

Ergo Sum

Next up, we’ve got the new Exotic sword. We know practically nothing about this weapon. In fact, we only know its name because Bungie sent out an e-mail listing it as “Gear Sneak Peeks” for The Final Shape. It’s possible we’ll get a preview of it at work in the days to come, but until then slap a big question mark on it.

Destiny 2 is available now. The Final Shape will release on June 4, 2024.

