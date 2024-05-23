Category:
Destiny 2 Presage Loot Table, All Rewards Listed

Dead men do tell some tales it seems
Daphne Fama
Published: May 22, 2024 09:21 pm

Presage is an Exotic mission that rotates through the months, and it comes with its own set of loot worth farming. Here’s all the loot and rewards you can get in Presage in Destiny 2.

Presage Loot Table in Destiny 2

Presage is an atmospheric Exotic Mission that has you traversing a derelict ship full of grim secrets. But with each competition, there’s a chance for you to get a wide assortment of loot. Be warned, to avail of this loot, you’ll need to own Beyond Light or the Season of the Chosen. Otherwise, the Presage won’t be available for you.

If you do have Beyond Light, you can expect the following rewards, which were first revealed in Season of the Chosen in early 2021.

WeaponWeapon Type
Dead Man’s TaleExotic Scout Rifle
FirefrightLegendary Auto Rifle
Tears of ContritionLegendary Scout Rifle
AustringerLegendary Hand Cannon
Nezarec’s WhisperLegendary Glaive
Without RemorseLegendary Shotgun
Hollow DenialLegendary Trace Rifle
BelovedLegendary Sniper Rifle
CALUS Mini-ToolLegendary Submachine Gun
Drang (Baroque)Legendary Sidearm
Bump in the NightLegendary Rocket Launcher
This pool of legendary weapons is worth farming, if only because of how rare they are. The only other option to get most of them is through Xur, when he appears at the end of the week. But beyond legendary weapons, you can also get the Exotic Dead Man’s Tale, which is also craftable.

Dead Man’s Tale is a very solid PvP scout, and you’ll only need to run Presage twice more to completely unlock it. As a craftable weapon, every trait of Dead Man’s Tale can be fine-tuned and enhanced to your preference. Making it well worth the effort. But beside that, Presage is an exceptionally fun Exotic mission that marries some interesting boss mechanics with a great environment and a little bit of platforming.

Destiny 2 is available now.

A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.