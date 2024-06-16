Destiny 2 Veiled Threat God Roll – PvP and PvE

The Veiled Threat is Rapid-Fire Frame, 720 RPM Assault Rifle that was added to Destiny 2 in Episode: Echoes. It’s a Stasis weapon, which can be very useful for helping you balance out your Transcendence energy with the Prismatic class.

Recommended Videos

While this is not the best Auto Rifle in the game, it does benefit from recent buffs to that weapon type, and it is Stasis, which can be a real difference maker for some builds.

How to get the Veiled Threat

To get the Veiled Threat, you need to open Echo Engrams or earn them by leveling up with Failsafe via the Breach Executable activity. You can either open random Engrams or focus them for the Veiled Threat at Failsafe’s terminal in the H.E.L.M.

Possible Perk Pool

Perk 1 : Threat Detector, Fragile Focus, Attrition Orbs, Shoot to Loot, To the Pain, Loose Change, Strategist

: Threat Detector, Fragile Focus, Attrition Orbs, Shoot to Loot, To the Pain, Loose Change, Strategist Perk 2 : Headstone, Desperate Measures, Encore, Surrounded, Collective Action, Moving Target, Gutshot Straight

: Headstone, Desperate Measures, Encore, Surrounded, Collective Action, Moving Target, Gutshot Straight Origin Trait : Radiolaria Transposer – Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid.

: Radiolaria Transposer – Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid. Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame – Deeper ammo reserves. Slightly faster reload when the magazine is empty.

Veiled Threat PvE God Roll

Barrel – Corkscrew Rifling

– Corkscrew Rifling Magazine – Flared Magwell

– Flared Magwell Perk 1 – Strategist – Final blows with this weapon generate class ability energy. Activating your class ability briefly improves this weapon’s stability.

– Strategist – Final blows with this weapon generate class ability energy. Activating your class ability briefly improves this weapon’s stability. Perk 2 – Headstone- Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at a target’s location. Improves stability.

– Headstone- Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at a target’s location. Improves stability. Masterwork – Range or Reload Speed

To be clear, the Veiled Threat isn’t the best Auto Rifle in the game, not by a long shot, but it is a solid option to back up the right build. I find Headstone and Strategist to be a fantastic combo for giving decent ad clear and great uptime for my class ability. This is a must for my Fire and Ice builds, where it needs the constant turret action from the Phoenix Dive.

Veiled Threat PvP God Roll

Barrel – Hammer Forged

– Hammer Forged Magazine – Accurized Rounds

– Accurized Rounds Perk 1 – Threat Detector – Greatly increased reload, stability, and handling when targets are in close proximity.

– Threat Detector – Greatly increased reload, stability, and handling when targets are in close proximity. Perk 2 – Encore – Final blows grant a stacking stability, range, and accuracy bonus to this weapon. Precision final blows grant more stacks.

– Encore – Final blows grant a stacking stability, range, and accuracy bonus to this weapon. Precision final blows grant more stacks. Masterwork – Range

The need for range somewhats forces our hand in the Crucible, so it’s Hammer Forged and Accurized, a pretty traditional combo. The weapon doesn’t really have what I would consider to be killer PvP perks, but Threat Detector and Encore will make it serviceable in most modes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy