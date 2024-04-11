How to Get Every Brave Weapon in Destiny 2 (Release Schedule)

If your vault isn’t full enough, there’s a brand new set of lore-steeped weapons to farm out. Here’s how to get every Brave Weapon and their release schedule in Destiny 2.

How to Get Every Brave Weapon and Their Release Schedule in Destiny 2

Into the Light has brought us a new set of challenges with Onslaught. But Shaxx has ensured it’s well worth our time with a new set of weapons straight from his personal vault. These weapons will likely look familiar for lore house and players who’ve fought through the many seasons of the game. But Brave weapons are a unique, limited-edition variant with a fixed (good!) roll, removing a bit of the gun grind.

There are three ways to get Brave weapons in Destiny 2. You can complete quests given by Arcite 99-40 each week for specific guns, get them as drops from the Onslaught activity, or open Brave engrams. But only the guns you receive from Arcite will come with a pre-made godroll. The rest will have random traits, which you can attune at the Shaxx holograms stationed around the Hall of Champions.

To get quests from Arcite, who is the robot with horns to the right of Shaxx in the Hall of Champions, you’ll need to finish Shaxx’s Feats of Bravery quest. You can grab this quest once you speak to him in the Hall of Champions. This will allow you to unlock Stranger Danger, which will require you to use Pulse Rifles to kill things. Once you’ve completed Stranger Danger, the rest of the Brave Weapon quests for the week will unlock.

From April 9 to April 15 you’ll be able to obtain the following Brave weapons:

Edge Transit – Complete the quest Edge Lord.

– Complete the quest Edge Lord. Elsie’s Rile – Complete the tutorial quest Stranger Danger, given to you by Shaxx in the Hall of Champions.

– Complete the tutorial quest Stranger Danger, given to you by Shaxx in the Hall of Champions. Falling Guillotine – Complete the quest Spin to Win.

– Complete the quest Spin to Win. Hung Jury SR4 – Complete the quest Jury Duty.

– Complete the quest Jury Duty. The Recluse – Complete the quest Recluse Endangerment.

– Complete the quest Recluse Endangerment. Succession – Complete the quest Right of Succession.

From April 16 to April 22 you’ll be able to obtain the following Brave Weapons:

The Mountaintop – Quest name currently unknown.

– Quest name currently unknown. Midnight Coup – Quest name currently unknown.

From April 23 to April 29 you’ll be able to obtain the following Brave Weapons:

Forbearance – Quest name currently unknown.

– Quest name currently unknown. Hammerhead – Quest name currently unknown.

From April 30 onward you’ll be able to obtain the following Brave Weapons:

Blast Furance – Quest name currently unknown.

– Quest name currently unknown. Luna’s Howl – Quest name currently unknown.

