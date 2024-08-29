How To Make Money Fast in Visions of Mana

Keeping some extra Lucre, the money currency in Visions of Mana, can be a bit difficult if you keep needing to buy new equipment and items for your battles. However, the game does a good job of making sure you won’t run out of it if you engage with its systems regularly.

How To Get More Money in Visions of Mana

While money isn’t one of the biggest concerns in the game, you can easily find yourself without it at some points. If that ever happens, you’ll only need to focus a bit more on defeating monsters (which will, in turn, give you extra levels) and doing some optional content for some different rewards. Here are some of the best ways to get more Lucre out of your gameplay:

Complete Side Quests Regularly

While the game presents only a few Side Quests at the beginning, a lot more of them start popping up halfway through the game. Take some time doing them to get a myriad of rewards, which usually include enough Lucre to keep your equipment updated and your item stock always refreshed, as you’ll need them a lot later on.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Most quests, however, will give you ability seeds or other types of rewards instead. The Behind the Scenery series rewards you with Gold Clovers specifically, for example, so if you’re not planning on doing all of them, take a look at the rewards beforehand.

Open All Chests On the Map

While we mention only the most important chests in each area during our Visions of Mana Walkthrough, you should realistically try to grab all of them, as they often get you some extra money. All chests are already marked on the map, which makes this endeavor much easier if you have a bit of patience. You’ll also get some other items, including those that will help you make more money directly.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Use Fortuneflies and Money Enhancing Items

Ample Incense and Rich Incense will increase all Lucre obtained in battle by 10 and 15%, respectively, for 10 minutes. Their timers will be stuck at 0:01 if they end during a battle, so you’ll always get that final bonus if you manage to start a fight before it’s over. They can be combined with Fortuneflies, the green small fairies that randomly appear on the maps.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Fortuneflies do respawn after a while, so you can return to them a few minutes after they’re gone to reactivate the bonuses. This is the most grindy but effective method for getting money in Visions of Mana, as monsters (especially late-game ones) give out a lot of Lucre.

Aside from all of these, you can also save more money by buying items with Grizzly Syrup instead or finding enough Lil’ Cactus around the maps to activate the discount bonuses, saving you some good money in the long run.

And that’s how to make money fast in Visions of Mana.

Visions of Mana is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

