How to Complete Where in the System is Archie in Destiny 2

Archie’s the best boy in the galaxy and we won’t stop until we find him. Here’s how to find Archie and complete Where in the System is Archie in Destiny 2.

How to Find Archie in Destiny 2

Archie is undoubtedly the best thing that’s ever happened to the Guardian. But if you look at the Triumphs for Into the Light, you’ll find that Archie is at the center of the Secret mission, and it looks like he’s gone missing! Fortunately, finding Archie in Destiny 2 is as easy as going to Neomuna and talking to Nimbus. For a more in-depth explanation, read on.

So! Like many of the secret triumphs in Destiny 2, the triumph ‘Where in the System’ is Archie in Destiny 2 is time gated. Currently, even if you go to Neomuna and speak to our favorite Cloud Strider, Nimbus, you can’t start the quest. And simply interacting with Archie in the Tower Annex or in Seraph Shield won’t trigger the triumph or the quest right now, either.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once the quest does become unlocked, it’s theorized we’ll be sent on a wild goose chase (dog chase?) around the planet Neptune as we visit locations that were important during the events of Lightfall. Reputedly, these places will be where we’ve mastered Strand and collected action figures. When we’ve knocked out these quest steps, we’ll unlock the exclusive shader, Blue Steel.

But we can’t know for certain until the quest is unlocked. It’s likely that we’ll get access to the first step on April 16, the second week of Into the Light, with one new step being released every week after that. And we’ll continue to update this page with Archie’s location and everything you need to know.

This is pretty par for the course for Destiny 2. But for the best boy in the universe, I don’t mind logging in each week and chasing him down. But while we wait, why not check out the Brave Weapons and how to get them?

