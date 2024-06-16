How to Beat 7-Star Emboar Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Get your forks ready for some fiery, steaming pork — Emboar has come to 7-Star Tera Raids. Here are some of the best builds and counters to take on the 7-Star Emboar Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The 7-Star Emboar Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet began on Thursday, June 13 at 5 PM PST and will continue until Sunday, June 16 at 4:59 PM PST. The event will occur again a week later on Thursday, June 20 at 5 PM PST until Sunday, June 23 at 4:59 PM PST.

7-Star Emboar Moveset and Tera Type

Emboar will have the Electric Tera type during its 7-Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, altering many of its usual strengths and weaknesses as a Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon. The Electric Tera type will also boost any Electric-type moves added to its repertoire, such as Wild Charge. Like other 7-Star Raid Pokemon, 7-Star Emboar will have access to more than the usual four moves, have perfect stats, and be at a max level of 100.

7-Star Emboar’s full moveset and abilities are as follows:

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type Emboar

100 Flare Blitz

Drain Punch

Wild Charge

Head Smash

Bulk Up

Heat Crash Reckless Brave Electric

Best Builds and Counters for the 7-Star Emboar Tera Raid

The Electric Tera type on 7-Star Emboar makes it weak to Ground-type moves. Its hidden ability, Reckless, will increase the power of moves that have recoil or crash damage by 20%. For Emboar, these moves include Flare Blitz, Wild Charge, and Head Smash. The bad news is that thanks to this ability which affects the majority of Emoar’s moveset, this Emboar is particularly strong; the “okay” news is that Emboar will regularly hurt itself by a small margin during the raid thanks to the majority of its moves causing recoil damage; the worst news is that Emboar’s one move that isn’t affected by its ability will heal it by 50% of the damage it inflicts, effectively negating all that recoil damage.

Unlike other 7-Star Tera raids, Emboar won’t begin the battle with any special setups; you’ll start the battle on equal footing, allowing you to get in the first move. 7-Star Emboar’s usual moves will be Flare Blitz, Drain Punch, Wild Charge, and Head Smash; however, Emboar will use Bulk Up when it has 40% HP remaining and Heat Crash at 20% HP remaining. Of course, it will also set up shields and reset its stats at certain intervals as well.

Below are a few recommendations to help you succeed in this challenge:

Annihilape

Annihilape is one of the regular go-to Pokemon for Tera raids, and we see him coming in handy yet again against 7-Star Emboar. Annihilape’s ghost-typing makes it immune to Drain Punch, removing Emboar’s option to heal, and it also resists Head Smash. Using Rain Dance throughout the battle will dampen Emboar’s Fire-type moves, reducing Flare Blitz by 50%. You can then use Bulk Up six times to increase Annihilape’s Attack and Defense, and Rage Fist will take care of the rest, not only inflicting more damage (up to a maximum 350 power) each time Annihilape is hit but also healing Annihilape with the help of Shell Bell. Annihilape can often feel a bit like a glass cannon, but hopefully that Shell Bell will put in some work and keep it alive, especially once Rage Fist reaches max power.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs / IVs Annihilape

100 Rage Fist

Bulk Up

Screech

Rain Dance Defiant Shell Bell Adamant Ghost HP & Defense

Swampert

If you caught the Mightiest Swampert from the last Tera raid, you may already be set up pretty well against 7-Star Emboar. You’ll likely have to change some moves around, and you may want to consider changing its Tera type to Ground, but otherwise, Swampert is a beast of a Pokemon that is immune to Emboar’s Wild Charge and will resist its Rock and Fire-type moves. This build is very similar to Annihilape’s, bolstering its defenses with status moves and setting up Earthquake for big damage — it won’t hit nearly as hard as Annihilape, but Swampert is more likely to survive with its higher defensive capabilities. Chilling Water will also come in handy here, lowering Emboar’s Attack stat with each hit while also getting a decent power boost from Rain Dance.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs / IVs Swampert

100 Earthquake

Bulk Up

Chilling Water

Rain Dance Torrent / Damp Shell Bell Adamant Ground Attack & Defense

Garchomp

This build comes courtesy of Austin John Plays who breaks down exactly how things work in his YouTube video. Things can get a little dicey if you’re running this build solo, and Austin suggests ensuring you’re set up with a teammate that has Intimidate as its ability to help bolster Earthquake’s power. But otherwise, Garchomp is well-matched against 7-Star Emboar, as it’s resistant to Rock and Fire and immune to Electric. One thing to note is that this build uses Breaking Swipe, a TM from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC. Its primary purpose is to lower Emboar’s Attack stat by one stage each time it hits, and if you don’t have the DLC, there unfortunately aren’t a lot of good replacements for it.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs / IVs Garchomp

100 Earthquake

Breaking Swipe

Swords Dance

Rain Dance Sand Veil Shell Bell Adamant Ground HP & Attack

Ceruledge

Naturally immune to Fighting and immune to Fire with its Flash Fire ability, Ceruledge should perform fairly well against 7-Star Emboar. It’s weak to Emboar’s Rock-type Head Smash, but set up and maintain a Reflect, and you should be able to take the hit. Use Swords Dance to significantly increase your Attack, then unload on Emboar with Bitter Blade. Ceruledge is, unfortunately, not the strongest option here, so you’re going to want to use PP Ups to max out Bitter Blade’s PP and ensure you can keep attacking until the end. But things should work out, even if you get close to running out the timer.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs / IVs Ceruledge

100 Bitter Blade

Reflect

Swords Dance

Iron Defense Flash Fire Big Root Adamant Ghost Attack & Defense

That’s it for the 7-Star Emboar Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As a reward for taking down the Mightiest Emboar, you’ll gain plenty of EXP Candies, Electric Tera Shards, Herba Mystica, an Ability Patch, TM147, and a smattering of some other goodies. Well worth the effort. Good luck out there, trainer!

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are available now on the Nintendo Switch.

