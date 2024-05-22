How to Find the Archie in Dreaming City in Destiny 2

Archie took us to the moon, and now it seems our favorite dog has taken off to the Dreaming City. Here’s how to find Archie in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2.

Archie’s Location in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2

Our favorite robotic dog has taken us through the vents of the tower and our old stomping grounds on the moon. And now, he’s flitted off to the Dreaming City. Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to track down Archie in Destiny 2.

Speak to Ada-1

Like in the previous weeks, you’ll need to examine Archie’s neon green paw prints in the lower level of the Bazaar, just beyond the Drifter’s room. Once you’ve examined the paw prints, go into the room immediately across from them to speak to the warden of the Black Armory, Ada-1. She’ll provide you with the quest “Where in the Dreaming City is Archie.”

This quest will take us to four familiar locations in Dreaming City. But first, we’ll need to speak to Petra.

Speak to Petra in the Dreaming City

Petra is located in The Strand in The Dreaming City. Launch into the Divalian Mists, then take the right path to find your way quickly to the Strand. Speak to Petra, and she’ll mention that Archie was yapping about someone being stuck in a well. There’s our first hint.

Head to the Blind Well

You can take your Sparrow or Skimmer to the Blind Well, or you can do it the lazy way and simply select the Blind Well from your map. Naturally, I prefer the map option.

Once you’re at the Blind Well, head to its very base, near the stairs. If you continue down this path, it will take you to the Divalian Mists. You’ll find a set of paw prints, and the Awoken Corsair will scold you for messing with the Blind Well.

Go to the Harbinger’s Seclude in Rheasilvia

So, the next step is much more complicated. Head to Rheasilvia from the Divalian Mists, then make your way to the temple. The temple is in the very north of Rheasilvia.

Once you’ve found the temple, continue straight through the door. Once you do, you’ll find yourself in Harbinger’s Seclude.

This area is pretty straightforward, without any turns. Make your way through until you reach a balcony, then jump down.

Beneath the balcony you jumped from will be a room. Enter the room, and you’ll find a massive drop. Drop down. You’ll find yourself in a circular room with a few paths. But Archie’s paw prints are in this room. Look for the glowing circle lantern at an altar surrounded by statues. The paw prints will be there. The bone that’s usually there will be missing, though. Curious…

Return to the Divalian Mists

Next, we’ll need to find one of the hidden star cats. I love star cats! And this is one that’s been in the game for quite some time but is very easy to overlook.

The next set of paw prints is located in a cave in the cliffs that lead to Rheasilvia. The drop down to these caves is pretty significant, and the tunnel to actually get to the paw prints is tight.

But persist! And you’ll find yourself in a lovely chamber with a set of paw prints.

Go to the Oracle Engine in the Spine of Keres

Once you’ve entered the cave, jump up and then go through the crystal tunnel toward the Spine of Keres.

When you enter the first area, you’ll find an Ascendant yellow bar, Ogre. Defeat him and then pick up the offering he drops. You’ll need it!

Then, continue forward into the tower. Climb the stairs to the right, then speak to the robed woman.

You’ll need to give her the offering you picked up from the ogre. She’ll then open a portal to the Queen’s Court. Jump through the bright white circle to get to the Queen’s Court, and guess who’s waiting for you on the other side?

Our favorite pup, Archie! Approach him to give him pawsitive reinforcement, and then he’ll vanish.

Return to Ada-1

Archie will teleport away. Return to Ada-1 in the Bazaar of the tower to collect your reward: an Ahamkara Bone, which is… significantly better than the cool rock he gave us last time. You’ll also get 10 Trophy of Bravery tokens. But more importantly, Archie’s returned to the tower.

And that’s how to find Archie in Dreaming City in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now.

