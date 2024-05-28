MultiVersus is here, pitting a bizarre range of characters against each other. But what if you’re getting error messages or other issues when trying to play it? Are MultiVersus’ servers down? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Are MultiVersus Servers Down?

At the time of this article’s latest update, May 28, 2024, MultiVersus’ servers are not down, but they’re definitely feeling the strain of the game’s launch. It’s taking a long time for the syncing account message to complete.

WB Games has been letting players in in waves, but it’s likely the servers are struggling to deal with the number of people who want to play. It’s not the only game to suffer from similar issues, that’s for sure. From Diablo 4 to Payday 3, a few companies have underestimated launch day player numbers.

One big snag is that you can’t play MultiVersus offline, so even if you just want to play with someone on the same couch, you’ll need to wait for the game to log you in. So when the servers are slow or down (perhaps you’re getting “Unable to authenticate. Try again later”) you can check a few things, but chances are you’ll have to wait for WB Games to resolve things.

What To Do If You Can’t Get Into MultiVersus

If you’re reading this article on a different date than the one specified above, first, check the MultiVersus X account for any maintenance messages or server down notices If there’s a message confirming an outage, all you can do is wait it out. But if there’s no message on X, here are a few things to try:

Check you can go online – try accessing the Steam, PlayStation or Xbox Store

Check WiFi is enabled on your console or PC.

Turn your router off and on

Uninstall the game and reinstall it. This is a last resort as the game’s an 11GB download. It’s likely either the servers are down or your connection is.

So, the answer to are MultiVersus’ servers down is that, at the time of writing, they’re not but they have been down for maintenance earlier and are taking a long time to log players in. And if you suspect they’re down, or are getting error messages, check the MultiVersus X account for notice of any outages.

MultiVersus is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more