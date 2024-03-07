All Pre-Order Bonuses And Editions For Rise Of The Ronin

Nothing beats a good game about samurai, and on March 22, 2024, Rise of the Ronin will be released exclusively on PS5. As the latest game by Team Ninja, it’s almost guaranteed that there’s going to be plenty of stylized action and given how PlayStation Studios are directly assisting with this game, there’s a good chance this is going to be a solid action title. If you’re going to be picking Rise of the Ronin up in a few weeks, here are all of the pre-order bonuses and editions for it!

All Rise of the Ronin Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions

Rise of the Ronin is currently set to have two different editions for players to pick up. There’s a standard edition, which will retail for $70, and there’s a digital deluxe edition that you can pick up for $80. Regardless of which version you pick up, if you preorder the game from any retailer, you’ll receive the following pre-order items that can be used in-game:

Iga Ninja Armor Set

Iga Ninja Katana

Four Combat Styles Hayabusa-ryu for Katana Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata Nioh-ryu for Katana Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana



The biggest draw for these pre-orders is the combat styles. Much like another samurai PS5 epic, Ghost of Tsushima, Rise of the Ronin will have different weapon styles that players can swap between allowing you to tailor the combat to your liking. These pre-order combat styles will allow you to further customize your style of play, as of this writing, it’s unclear if these combat styles will be available in the game. So if you want them, you’re probably going to have to pre-order them.

If you decide to opt for the slightly more expensive Digital Deluxe version, you’ll get a couple of extra goodies. Not only will you get the pre-order bonus (provided you pre-ordered the digital version of course), but you’ll get a whole host of extra digital items. Those items are as follows:

Bando Warrior Armor Set

Japanese Formal Wear Set

Iga Ninja’s Staff

Toyokuni Paired Swords

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Truthfully, it’s a pretty decent digital deluxe edition. For an extra $10, getting a few items, an artbook, and soundtrack is a nice little perk, but you’ll have to decide if that’s all worth $10 and missing out on a physical version of the game. Regardless of which version you go with, it won’t be long until you can fully immerse yourself in the world of Rise of the Ronin when it releases exclusively on PS5 March 22, 2024.