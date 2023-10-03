All Pre-Order Bonuses for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage switches up the long-running series, with a shorter, more compact entry than the likes of the sprawling Odyssey or Valhalla. But, as with previous games, there are still incentives for putting your money down early. So if you’re wondering what all the pre-order bonuses for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are, here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Get for Pre-Ordering Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available in several editions but, no matter what edition you order, the pre-order bonuses are the same. Or, rather, the pre-order bonus, since there’s only one. If you pre-order AC Mirage, you get “The Forty Thieves Quest.”

It sees protagonist Basim investigating the legend of the Forty Thieves, a Middle Eastern folk tale that’s been told and retold for years and years. Knowing Assassin’s Creed it’ll probably turn out that the thieves are using ancient Isu technology.

If you’re purchasing the game digitally you’ll almost certainly have to actually pre-order to get this quest. But I’d expect the whole first wave of physical copies to have a code for the content inside. There are no retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses.

Here Are All The Different Assassin’s Creed Mirage Editions

Pre-order bonuses aside, there are three different editions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. There’s the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, and the Collector’s Edition. Here’s what you’ll get with each and how much they’ll cost you.

The Standard Edition ($49.99)

Available digitally or physically on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and digitally on PC, it comes with the game only.

The Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

Available digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it comes with the game and:

A Prince of Persia DLC pack with an outfit, a sword, a dagger, a mount skin, an eagle skin, and an outfit dye.

A digital art book and soundtrack.

The Collector’s Edition/Collector’s Case ($149.99)

Available physically on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, it comes with the game and the following:

A Prince of Persia DLC pack with an outfit, a sword, a dagger, a mount skin, an eagle skin, and an outfit dye.

A digital art book and soundtrack.

A 32cm figurine of Basim

A replica of Basim’s brooch

An exclusive Steelbook

A Baghdad Map

The catch is that this edition, once a GameStop exclusive, has sold out in the US and is reselling on eBay for at least $50 more than its RRP. However, it is still available from Game in the UK, priced at £129.99.

And those are all the Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonuses and editions.