After nearly 15 years out of the spotlight, the Prince of Persia series is back with The Lost Crown. And you can get certain exclusive goodies for purchasing the game early. Here are the pre-order bonuses and the different editions available for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

All Pre-Order Bonuses For Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

If you pre-order Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, regardless of whether you opt for a physical or digital release, you’ll get a cosmetic skin that dresses new protagonist Sargon in the same attire that the Prince from 2004’s Prince of Persia: Warrior Within wore. It’s unclear at this point if this skin will offer any gameplay bonuses, but the outfit is pretty snappy, and I personally think it looks better than Sargon’s default outfit.

While that may not seem like much, springing for the Digital Deluxe edition will net you a few more pre-order bonuses that are arguably more valuable. The Digital Deluxe version is a little bit pricier, retailing for $60 as opposed to the base game’s $50, so you’ll have to decide if these bonuses are worth the extra $10. The pre-order bonuses for the Digital Deluxe edition are as follows:

3-Day Early Access (you’ll be able to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown three days before those who opt for the standard edition)

Immortals Outfit (another cosmetic skin)

Prosperity Bird Amulet (an accessory that will make a bird appear and point the player toward hidden treasures)

Digital Adventure Guide (a guidebook detailing early tips and advice for players)

Unfortunately, there is no physical collector’s edition, so you’ll have to go the digital route if you want any of the above content.

When & What Time Does Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Release?

As of this writing, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to release on January 18, 2024. It’s one of the first major releases of the new year and will be available on virtually every major, current platform. The game will be releasing on the Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Ubisoft says that it will run at 60 FPS on all platforms, which is certainly nice to hear if true. Of course, if you do decide to buy the Digital Deluxe version, you’ll be able to access the game early, so the game will technically launch on January 15, 2024 for those willing to drop the extra cash.

Whichever version of the game you decide to pre-order (if any), it’s not long until the next entry in the long-running Prince of Persia sees the light of day.