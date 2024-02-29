All Queen’s Blood Card Carnival Puzzle Solutions in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth introduces players to Queen’s Blood, and when they’re in Costa del Sol, players will be presented with several card game puzzles to solve, and I’ve compiled the solutions to all of them below.

Before I begin, a quick note on how I’m writing these out. In addition to written instructions, I’ve put the card name on the applicable square, as represented by the below tables, with the number in parentheses afterwards representing the play order. In the event of two cards being played on the same spot, I’ve separated them with a semi-colon. In some cases, the order doesn’t matter much, and in some cases it’s really important. My advice is to just follow this exactly as it’s written.

All Easy Card Puzzle Solutions in FF7 Rebirth

The Easy Card Puzzles are the first ones you’ll unlock in FF7 Rebirth at the Card Carnival in Costa del Sol. They’re not super difficult, but they do require an understanding of the game. They can also yield you some useful early game Queen’s Blood cards.

How to Solve Three-Card Stud

Play Fleetwing in the third column of the third row. Play Zu in the first column of the first row. Play Quetzalcoatl in the second column of the second row. Pass.

Zu (2) Quetzalcoatl (3) Fleetwing (1)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Fleetwing card.

How to Solve Go for Choco-Broke

Play Fat Chocobo in the first column of the third row. Play Posh Chocobo in the third column of the third row. Play Chocobo & Moogle in the second column of the third row. Pass.

Fat Chocobo (1) Chocobo & Moogle (3) Posh Chocobo (2)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Posh Chocobo card.

How to Solve Mischief-Making Moogles

Play Moogle Trio in the first column of the second row. Play Fleetwing in the second column of the second row. Play Moogle Mage in the second column of the third row. Play Moogle Bard in the first column of the first row. Play Grasslands Wolf in the first column of the third row. Pass.

Moogle Bard (4) Moogle Trio (1) Fleetwing (2) Grasslands Wolf (5) Moogle Mage (3)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Moogle Trio card.

All Advanced Card Puzzle Solutions in FF7 Rebirth

Later in the game, you’ll open up the Advanced Card Puzzles at the Card Carnival in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth. These are a lot more challenging, as the name implies, than the Easy Card Puzzles. However, several of the cards are super useful for various deck builds, so I do recommend completing them.

How to Solve Spears and Needles

Play Cactuar to second column of first row. Play Spearhawk to third column of first row. Play Spearhawk to third column of second row. Play Quetzalcoatl to third column of third row. Pass.

Cactuar (1) Spearhawk (2) Spearhawk (3) Quetzalcoatl (4)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Spearhawk card.

How to Solve Sea Devil By Night

Play Security Officer in the second column of the third row. Play Sea Devil in the second column of the second row. Play Sea Devil in the first column of the third row. Play all remaining cards in the second or third columns of the third row. Pass.

Sea Devil (2) Sea Devil (3) Security Officer (1); Mandragora (4); Mandragora (5); Mandragora Minion (6); Mandragora Minion (7)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Sea Devil card.

How to Solve A Kingly Clash

Play Zuu in the second column of the first row. Play Zuu in the second column of the third row. Play Tonberry King in the third column of the second row. Play Mindflayer in the first column of the second row. Play Death Wheel in the first column of the first row. Play Death Wheel in the first column of the third row. Pass.

Death Wheel (5) Zuu (1) Mindflayer (4) Tonberry King (3) Death Wheel (6) Zuu (2)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Tonberry King card.

How to Solve One Shot, One Kill

Play Bloatfly in the third column of the third row. Play Scrutineye in the fourth column of the third row. Play Bomb to the fourth column of the first row. Play Bomb to the fifth column of the second row. Play Dyne to the first column of the second row. Pass.

Bomb (3) Dyne (5) Bomb (4) Bloatfly (1) Scrutineye (2)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Dyne card.

How to Solve a Curse of the Gi

Play Desert Sahagin in the second column of the first row. Play Sandhog Pie in the second column of the third row. Play Jabberwock in the second column of the second row. Play Crystalline Crab in the second column of the third row. Play Riot Trooper in the first column of the third row. Play Griffon on Riot Trooper in the first column of the third row. Play Gi Nattak on Jabberwock in the second column of the second row. Pass.

Desert Sahagin (1) Jabberwock (3); Gi Nattak (7) Riot Trooper (5); Griffon (6) Sandhog Pie (2); Crystalline Crab (4)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Gi Nattak card.

All Collection Challenges Puzzle Solutions in FF7 Rebirth

In addition to the regular puzzles, there are also Collection Challenges at the Card Carnival in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth. These will get you various cards based on the characters in your party. Overall, they’re pretty simple puzzles that net you some pretty formidable cards.

How to Solve the Cloud Puzzle Challenge

Play Security Officer in the second column of the third row. Play Cloud in the second column of the second row. Play Sephiroth in the fourth column of the second row. Pass.

Cloud (2) Sephiroth (3) Security Officer (1)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Cloud card.

How to Solve the Barret Puzzle Challenge

Play Toxirat in the second column of the first row. Play Sandhog Pie in the second column of the third row. Play Bomb in the second column of the second row. Play Insectoid Chimera on Bomb in the second column of the second row. Play Barret in the third column of the second row. Pass.

Toxirat (1) Bomb (3); Insectoid Chimera (4) Barret (5) Sandhog Pie (2)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Barret card.

How to Solve the Tifa Puzzle Challenge

Play Cactuar in the first column of the first row. Play Spearhawk in the second column of the second row. Play Deathwheel in the second column of the third row. Play Tifa in the third column of the second row. Play Griffon on top of Deathwheel in the second column of the third row. Pass.

Cactuar (1) Spearhawk (2) Tifa (4) Deathwheel (3); Griffon (5)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Tifa card.

How to Solve the Aerith Puzzle Challenge

Play Aerith in the second column of the first row. Play Leviathan in the third column of the first row. Play Mandragora in the second column of the third row. Play Adjudicator in the third column of the third row. Play Mandragora Minion in the first column of the first row. Pass.

Mandragora Minion (5) Aerith (1) Leviathan (2) Mandragora (3) Adjudicator (4)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Aerith card.

How to Solve the Red XIII Puzzle Challenge

Play Red XIII in the third column of the third row. Play Sandhog Pie in the second column of the second row. Play Stone Golem in the second column of the first row. Play Stone Golem in the third column of the second row. Play Gi Specter on Sandhog Pie in the second column of the second row. Pass.

Stone Golem (3) Sandhog Pie (2); Gi Specter (5) Stone Golem (4) Red XIII (1)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Red XIII card.

How to Solve the Yuffie Puzzle Challenge

Play Skeeskee in the first column of the third row. Play Skeeskee in the first column of the first row. Play Crystalline Crab in the third column of the third row. Play Spearhawk in the third column of the first row. Play Bomb in the third column of the second row. Play Yuffie on Bomb in the third column of the second row. Pass.

Skeeskee (2) Spearhawk (4) Bomb (5); Yuffie (6) Skeeskee (1) Crystalline Crab (3)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Yuffie card.

How to Solve the Cait Sith Puzzle Challenge

Play Cait Sith in the first column of the first row. Play Moogle in the first column of the second row. Play Space Ranger in the first column of the third row. Play Chocobo Jockey in the second column of the first row. Play Dio in the second column of the second row. Play Loveless in the second column of the second row. Pass.

Cait Sith (1) Chocobo Jockey (4) Moogle (2) Loveless (6) Space Ranger (3) Dio (5)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Cait Sith card.

How to Solve the Cid Puzzle Challenge

Play Cid in the first column of the third row. Play Tiny Bronco in the first column of the first row. Play Skywheel in the second column of the third row. Play Bomb in the fourth column of the second row. Play Insectoid Chimera on Bomb in the fourth column of the second row. Pass.

Tiny Bronco (2) Bomb (4); Insectoid Chimera (5) Cid (1) Skywheel (3)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Cid card.

How to Solve the Vincent Puzzle Challenge

Play Vincent in the second column of the second row. Play Black Bat in the second column of the first row. Play Black Bat in the second column of the third row. Play Galian Beast in the second column of the second row. Play Rictus in the first column of the first row. Pass.

Rictus (5) Black Bat (2) Vincent (1); Galian Beast (4) Black Bat (3)

For completing this puzzle, you’ll get the Vincent card.

All Skill Drills Puzzle Solutions

Finally, there are the Skill Drills at the Card Carnival in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth. These are places to test out and learn some of the mechanics that are important for Queen’s Blood.

How to Solve the Skill Drills Puzzle Challenge

Play Archdragon in the second column of the third row. Play Archdragon in the third column of the third row. Play Quetzacoatl in the second column of the second row. Pass.

Quetzalcoatl (3) Archdragon (1) Archdragon (2)

How to Solve the Chain Reactions Puzzle Challenge

Play Amphidex in the second column of the third row. Play Gagighandi in the second column of the first row. Play Cactuar in the first column of the first row. Pass.

Cactuar (3) Gagighandi (2) Amphidex (1)

How to Solve the Major Power Outage Puzzle Challenge

Play Reapertail in the second column of the third row. Play Desert Sahagin in the second column of the first row. Play Jabberwock in the second column of the second row. Play Rictus in the first column of the first row. Pass.

Rictus (4) Desert Sahagin (2) Jabberwock (3) Reapertail (1)

How to Solve the Back to Replace-ics Puzzle Challenge

Play Grandhorn in the second column of the first row. Play Qutzalcoatl in the second column of the second row. Play Gigantoad in the second column of the third row to replace Sandhog Pie. Pass.

Grandhorn (1) Quetzalcoatl (2) Gigantoad (3)

How to Solve the Replacement Test Puzzle Challenge

Play Cactuar in the first column of the first row. Play Spearhawk in the second column of the second row. Play Griffin in the second column of the third row to replace Bloatfly. Pass.

Cactuar (1) Spearhawk (2) Griffin (3)

And that’s how to solve all the Queen’s Blood card puzzle challenges in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth!