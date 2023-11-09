Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)’s campaign is now live, and those who play it can earn a bunch of rewards for multiplayer by competing it, so let’s go through what you can earn for yourself by playing through the approximately four-hour mode.

All Rewards for Completing the Campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The MW3 campaign follows on from the events of MW2‘s campaign. You’ll be playing through a series of 15 core missions. Each of these missions will net you a reward after finishing them. These rewards can then be used across Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone, which is awesome. All rewards will be available to players regardless of if the campaign was played during early access or not.

After running and gunning your way through the 4-5 hour campaign, here’s all the rewards you can earn for yourself:

Breather Calling Card

30 mins Double XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token. Use these for a leveling boost in multiplayer!

Brand new Operator Corso

The Ghillie Guy Calling Card

Another set of 30 mins Double XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

The new Pathfinder Operator

The Toxic Drip Calling Card

A larger 1 hour Double XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

The new Operator Doc

The Skull Rhapsody Calling Card

Another chunky 1 hour Double XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

The new Operator Jabber

A special campaign completion Emblem

Lastly a special campaign completion Weapon Blueprint to gain access to a unique weapon variant

Those are all the rewards that you can expect to earn while blasting your way through the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign!