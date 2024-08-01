All Skott Debate Answers in Honkai: Star Rail

During the Trailblaze Continuance mission for the Luofu in Honkai: Star Rail, the Trailblazer will meet Skott from the IPC and, once again, enter a debate against the man. Here’s how you can win this speech battle with all the Skott debate answers in Honkai: Star Rail.

Recommended Videos

How To Win the Debate Against Skott in Honkai: Star Rail

Skott will be confronted during the “From Growls to Grace” step in the Trailblaze Continuance quest Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue (I). He doesn’t want to let you inspect its cargo, but that’s what you came here for. But to avoid things from going ugly, we can try to convince him to give up his stubbornness.

You have to give at least four correct answers to Skott to win the debate against him in Honkai: Star Rail, and here are the correct answers:

1 – Choose “Use Yanqing’s identity to intimidate him”.

2 – Choose “The Sky-Faring Commission can pay compensation”.

3 – Choose “It’s time to escalate the issue!”.

4 – Choose “The Xianzhou people are just following their own rules”.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll have access to two special skills through the Negotiation Strategy pop-up at the top of the screen: Emotional Trigger (doubles the effect of your next answer) and Smoke and Mirrors (skips the current conversation). You can use Emotional Trigger to complete the section quickly, skipping at least one question. Smoke and Mirrors won’t be necessary, as you have all the answers already.

Related: All Patch Notes for Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.4

If you successfully complete the negotiations, you’ll get the Gift of Gab achievement. But if you fail, don’t worry. The story will still follow as usual. However, you’ll be thrown into a fight against some of the IPC workers, awarding you with the PowerSuasion achievement instead. Which is nice, but not quite as impressive as the Saturation Bombing achievement.

So, while it’s cool to brag about winning the debate against Skott in Star Rail, it isn’t an essential thing to happen, so don’t worry much about losing it if you miss click. There are always enough achievements for all possible results.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC and Playstation 5 for free.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy