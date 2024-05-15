How to Get the Saturation Bombing Achievement in Honkai: Star Rail

While many achievements in Honkai: Star Rail are hidden, others are right in front of your face, such as Saturation Bombing. These are just asking for you to unlock them, so here’s what you need to do for that.

How to Unlock the Saturation Bombing Achievement in Honkai: Star Rail

Saturation Bombing is an achievement in the Fathom the Unfathomable category, asking you to “Defeat 5 of Boss Stone’s minions at once in a Hanu’s Adventure Stage”. There’s a place added in the 2.2 version made exactly for achieving this, hidden in the SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue area.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head to the mentioned area and visit the Gunfire Time: Gunfire Trial zone (the Hanu area). If you haven’t unlocked it yet, complete the Scorchsand Vacation quest at the entrance to get full access to the whole map. Once you’re there, take the elevator and choose to go down to the B1 floor, where you’ll find a small bar with a Hanu machine.

Turn into Hanu and sneak through the enemies until you get to the Hanu Launcher hidden right next to a Dreamjolt Troupe TV, directly in front of the entrance but behind the shelves. Use it to explode the fireworks box (and any other enemy in your current room) and reveal a hidden path on the wall.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind this huge hole you just made, there’s another fireworks box conveniently placed around 4 stationary enemies. A fifth enemy is walking around this small corridor. Wait until this final Dreamjolt Troupe member approaches the boxes, then give your final shot to claim this achievement. If you fail, you’ll have to wait until the next day until all enemies respawn to try to get it again.

Screenshot by The Escapist

But as long as you keep your distance, you shouldn’t have trouble hitting all targets at once. As of the 2.2 version, this is the only place you can do this trick. Future updates could include new enemy-blowing-up opportunities, making getting this and any other of this version’s achievements a bit easier.

And this is all you need to do to get the Saturation Bombing achievement in Honkai: Star Rail.

