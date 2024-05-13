How to Unlock All Audition Venue Hidden Challenges in Honkai: Star Rail

Aside from its usual six challenges, the SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue area in Honkai: Star Rail, holds six more hidden challenges to be completed, which are only available by inputting special commands when diving into a new area.

Mr. Soda Hidden Challenges in Honkai: Star Rail Explained

The SoulGlad-sponsored area of Penacony has a unique gimmick where you have to choose which zone you’ll visit through the Audition Shuttle. You only visit three areas during the main story, but you can visit the other three after you complete the Scorchsand Vacation quest. This is also when you start seeing the Mr. Soda NPCs around.

By speaking with them, you get a “The Unchosen Path” memo, giving you a hint to a hidden challenge you can unlock by inputting a special command in the Shuttle. Each regular path has a Hidden Challenge and a correspondent Mr. Soda NPC you need to speak with before unlocking it.

All Hidden Challenges Locations and Solutions in Honkai: Star Rail

There are six hidden challenges in the Audition Venue area in Honkai: Star Rail. Entering them is a matter of simply pressing the right commands, but you must first meet the correspondent Mr. Soda NPC to start entering those. They’re represented by the Scorchsand Treasure Keeper icon on the map. Make sure to find them all before heading back for the challenges.

Hidden Challenge #1

Screenshot by The Escapist

After getting the hint from Mr. Soda, head back to the first area and select Action Challenge in the Shuttle. Press the mechanisms the exact number of times as stated in the image, and a new path will open. Your objective is to beat the Warp Trottle that shows up.

Hidden Challenge #2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Same as before, but now select Acting Challenge, and follow the image again. You’ll meet two trash cans at the end of the road. Select “(Give over the money and take the goods)” to avoid a fight for 1000 Credits. Any other option will pit you against them, but the Stellar Jade rewards are the same.

Hidden Challenge #3

Screenshot by The Escapist

Taking the Shuttle from any of the first two areas, enter the combination and return to Gunfire Time: Time Trial. Head all the way to the Clockie statue on the right side. The previously locked door is now open. Go through it and use the pinball machines to reach more puzzles and, consequently, some extra rewards by completing simple Dream Jigsaw challenges.

Hidden Challenge #4

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head to Gunfire Time: Gunfire Trial, use the combination and head to F1. You should find a Terrified Employe right in front of the elevator, and you’ll now have access to Floor No. ???. Head down to unlock the Hanu Wars minigame, with 15 different levels filled with rewards and hidden challenges to complete.

Hidden Challenge #5

Screenshot by The Escapist

Starting from either the third or fourth area, use the Audition Shuttle and head to Superstar Showdown: Arena II. The challenge is a simple Hamster Ball Knight minigame. Clearing it will reward you with another Precious Treasure.

Hidden Challenge #6

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now head for Arena I, use the final code and reach the center of the arena. Your challenge is to punch the billboards until they fall, granting you the final treasure.

Unlocking and completing these specific challenges will reward you with various Chests and Stellar Jades, as well as getting many achievements on the way. make sure to grab them all as every extra source of income is useful for future characters.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now.

