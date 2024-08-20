How to Save Your Progress in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a challenging game that might result in you dying once or a dozen times. If you want to ensure that your progress is always saved in Black Myth: Wukong, check out the guide below.

Saving the Game in Black Myth: Wukong

A shrine in Black Myth: Wukong. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have played any kind of Souls-like game before, then you likely already have a guess as to how the saving system works in Black Myth: Wukong. However, even gaming veterans might struggle with the system, as there’s no clear way to manually save the game. Even if you go to the settings menu and choose to exit the game, there’s no save option.

In Black Myth: Wukong, the only way to save the game is to rest at a shrine. Shrines are introduced fairly early on in the main storyline, so you won’t miss the first one. After you reach the first shrine, you’ll find more and more as you progress throughout an area. They’re spread out just far enough to make getting through an area a challenge, but not so far that you have to go hours without saving.

Resting at a shrine saves your game. Screenshot by The Escapist

The shrines also act as your respawn point when you die, which is why it’s so important you find the next shrine after resting at one. The more shrines you find, the more you’re allowed to save and continue your progress. Don’t worry, though, as dying doesn’t reset the Sparks you’ve spent or any story progress. You simply have to retrace your steps from the last shrine you visited.

Shrines look like small Chinese temples and interacting with one requires you to offer some incense. This costs nothing and plays a short animation that sees your monkey pluck a hair from its head and light it on fire as an offering. Once that’s done, the shrine menu will appear, allowing you to rest, which saves the game, restores your HP and stamina, and lets you fast travel. You can also redeem your Deluxe Edition items here and level up your character through the Sparks system.

Finding shrines is always going to be a mini-goal you have whenever you’re traversing a new area in Black Myth: Wukong. There are plenty of them to go around, and you’ll need to find one quickly if you need to log off in the middle of an area. If you can’t find one, then you can exit the game and the next time you log in, you’ll restart at your last shrine.

