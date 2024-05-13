An image of Robin with crepuscular rays emanating from her hands in a still from Honkai: Star Rail for an article on how to build the character.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Best Robin Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Image of Alex Berry
Alex Berry
|
Published: May 13, 2024 12:52 am

Robin is a 5-Star Physical Harmony unit in Honkai: Star Rail, and this guide will cover the best way to build her. She’s got the voice of an angel and the buffs to help your team turn enemies into paste, and here’s how to make the most of her!

Recommended Videos

Best Robin Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Robin is a powerful buffing character who is particularly potent at increasing the damage output of characters with follow-up attacks. This is because she triggers her damage-boosting buffs best on fast-acting allies. Her Ultimate ability even provides a team-wide action advance, which is huge for allowing you to get extra damage and skill point generation.

Like most support units in Honkai: Star Rail, Robin is quite easy to build. However, she scales her skills and buffs off her Attack stat, so while you’ll want her to be fast and tanky like other supports, you’ll also want her Attack stat as high as possible.

Best Relics for Robin

Robin benefits most when combining two Relic sets. You’ll want to have two pieces of the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set and two pieces of the Prisoner in Deep Confinement set. It doesn’t matter which slots you use which for which pieces. Simply use the best relics you have from these sets in any slot. The reason we use two pieces each from these Relic sets is to stack the maximum Attack % possible. Both two-piece set effects grant a 12% increase to Attack each for a massive total 24% Attack increase.

For the Planetary Relic set, we’ll go with a classic for support characters, Fleet of the Ageless. This set grants increased Max HP and, more importantly, 8% increased Attack to all characters in the team. Just remember that this set requires a breakpoint of 120 Speed, which will be a focus when looking at the stats for Robin.

Best Relic Stats for Robin

As mentioned earlier, Robin scales with Attack, so that stat will be the main focus for Relics. We also want to aim to hit the 120 Speed breakpoint for Fleet of the Ageless. Robin also gets huge value out of her Ultimate ability, so Energy Regeneration is also important on the Link Rope. For the rest, focus on defensive stats to give Robin staying power.

BodyAttack %
BootsAttack %
Planar SphereAttack %
Link RopeEnergy Regeneration Rate

For the rest of the sub stats, simply look for Attack % > Speed > HP or DEF % in that order.

Best Light Cones for Robin

As per usual, Robin has a 5-Star signature Light Cone that can be obtained from the Limited Light Cone banner. Flowing Nightglow is her best in slot Light Cone, but it requires spending quite a few Special Rail Passes to obtain. Moreover, it only provides around 14% better performance than her best 4-Star option, so I’d recommend skipping this one.

That 4-Star Light Cone is the new event Light Cone, For Tomorrow’s Journey. You’ll be able to easily obtain this by completing the current Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir Filming event and even get it to Superimposition Level 5 for considerable damage and team-wide buffing. It’s far better than any other 4-Star Light Cone for Robin, so don’t miss out on it!

That covers the best build for Robin in Honkai: Star Rail. She’s an incredibly good Harmony support character and if you build her right, she’ll be a massive benefit to your team’s damage output!

Post Tag:
Honkai: Star Rail
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 13, 2024
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List (May 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 12, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Screenshot of the tool selection area in Hades 2, feating all four tools
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 13, 2024
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List (May 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 12, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Screenshot of the tool selection area in Hades 2, feating all four tools
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 12, 2024
Author
Alex Berry
Alex Berry has been a freelance contributor at The Escapist since January 2023. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content on such titles as Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and various new games. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).