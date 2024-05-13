Robin is a 5-Star Physical Harmony unit in Honkai: Star Rail, and this guide will cover the best way to build her. She’s got the voice of an angel and the buffs to help your team turn enemies into paste, and here’s how to make the most of her!

Best Robin Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Robin is a powerful buffing character who is particularly potent at increasing the damage output of characters with follow-up attacks. This is because she triggers her damage-boosting buffs best on fast-acting allies. Her Ultimate ability even provides a team-wide action advance, which is huge for allowing you to get extra damage and skill point generation.

Like most support units in Honkai: Star Rail, Robin is quite easy to build. However, she scales her skills and buffs off her Attack stat, so while you’ll want her to be fast and tanky like other supports, you’ll also want her Attack stat as high as possible.

Best Relics for Robin

Robin benefits most when combining two Relic sets. You’ll want to have two pieces of the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set and two pieces of the Prisoner in Deep Confinement set. It doesn’t matter which slots you use which for which pieces. Simply use the best relics you have from these sets in any slot. The reason we use two pieces each from these Relic sets is to stack the maximum Attack % possible. Both two-piece set effects grant a 12% increase to Attack each for a massive total 24% Attack increase.

For the Planetary Relic set, we’ll go with a classic for support characters, Fleet of the Ageless. This set grants increased Max HP and, more importantly, 8% increased Attack to all characters in the team. Just remember that this set requires a breakpoint of 120 Speed, which will be a focus when looking at the stats for Robin.

Best Relic Stats for Robin

As mentioned earlier, Robin scales with Attack, so that stat will be the main focus for Relics. We also want to aim to hit the 120 Speed breakpoint for Fleet of the Ageless. Robin also gets huge value out of her Ultimate ability, so Energy Regeneration is also important on the Link Rope. For the rest, focus on defensive stats to give Robin staying power.

Body Attack % Boots Attack % Planar Sphere Attack % Link Rope Energy Regeneration Rate

For the rest of the sub stats, simply look for Attack % > Speed > HP or DEF % in that order.

Best Light Cones for Robin

As per usual, Robin has a 5-Star signature Light Cone that can be obtained from the Limited Light Cone banner. Flowing Nightglow is her best in slot Light Cone, but it requires spending quite a few Special Rail Passes to obtain. Moreover, it only provides around 14% better performance than her best 4-Star option, so I’d recommend skipping this one.

That 4-Star Light Cone is the new event Light Cone, For Tomorrow’s Journey. You’ll be able to easily obtain this by completing the current Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir Filming event and even get it to Superimposition Level 5 for considerable damage and team-wide buffing. It’s far better than any other 4-Star Light Cone for Robin, so don’t miss out on it!

That covers the best build for Robin in Honkai: Star Rail. She’s an incredibly good Harmony support character and if you build her right, she’ll be a massive benefit to your team’s damage output!

