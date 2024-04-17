All Songs & Track List for Prime Video’s Fallout TV Series

Fallout wouldn’t be Fallout without some classic tunes, and Amazon’s Fallout TV definitely get in on the fun. So, to help you hunt them down for your own listening, here are all the songs and the track list for Prime Video’s Fallout TV series.
Ever since Fallout 3, Fallout players have been able to tune into in-game radio stations, filling their ears with classic songs. There’s a “normal” instrumental soundtrack, too, but there’s nothing quite like taking on raiders or super mutants while listening to The Ink Spots.
The show doesn’t have its own alternative soundtrack, but it does fold in some of the songs from the games, as well as other tracks. If you’re curious about what you’ve been listening to, here’s a list of every classic song featured in the Fallout TV series, episode by episode.
Episode 1: The End
- Orange Coloured Sky – Nat King Cole
- Don’t Let the Stars Get In Your Eyes – Perry Como
- Who Do You Suppose – Connie Conway
- Some Enchanted Evening – The Castells
- Start It Slow – Mari Jones with Johnny Moore’s Band
- Keep That Coffee Hot – Scatman Crothers
- A Nervous Kiss – Carl Coccomo
- So Doggone Lonesome – Johnny Cash
- All Over Again – Johnny Cash
- Brighter Side – Connie Conway
- Crawl Out Through the Fallout – Sheldon Allman
Episode 2: The Target
- Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall – Ella Fitzgerald & The Ink Spots
- Don’t Fence Me In – Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters
- It’s a Man – Betty Hutton
- I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire – The Ink Spots
Episode 3: The Head
- Maybe – The Ink Spots
- So Doggone Lonesome – Johnny Cash
- We’ll Meet Again – The Ink Spots
- Tweedle Dee – Lavern Baker
- In the Mood – The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- Act Naturally – Buck Owens & The Buckaroos
Episode 4: The Ghouls
- Let’s Go Sunning – Jack Shaidlin
- Just Fine – Michael Brown
- What To Do – Buddy Holly
- It Ain’t The Meat It’s The Motion – The Swallows
- I Can Dream Can’t I – The Andrew Sisters
Episode 5: The Past
- Henry – The Jet Tones
- Robin in The Pine – Bonnie Guitar
- Battle Hymm of the Republic – William Steffe
- Ladyfingers – Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass
- What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington
- It’s Just a Matter of Time – Brook Benton
Episode 6: The Trap
- Improvisation on Tchaikovski – Django Reinhardt
- Dardanella – Alvino Rey and His Orchestra
- Theme From a Summer Place – Percy Faith
- Lonely Hours – Gene Armstrong and His Texas Night Hawks
- Give Me the Simple Life – June Christy
- I’m Tickled Pink – Jack Shaindlin
Episode 7: The Radio
- I’m Tickled Pink – Jack Shaindlin
- Sixteen Tons – Merle Travis
- Only You (And You Alone) – The Platters
- What a Difference a Day Made – Dina Washington
- Yeah Yeah Baby – Cool Papa Jarvis
- You’re Everything – The Danleers
- From the First Hello to the Last Goodbye – Jane Morgan
Episode 8: The Beginning
- I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow – Nat King Cole
- We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me) – The Ink Spots
You can find most of these songs in the usual places – Amazon, Spotify, etc. A few are a little trickier to track down, but they’re still out there. For example, “Just Fine” by Michael Brown is at the Raleigh Music Group.
There’s also an Amazon playlist, but it’s “Music inspired by the new series Fallout,” so it’s incomplete and has songs that aren’t actually in the show. And those are all the songs and the track list for Prime Video’s Fallout TV series.
Fallout Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.