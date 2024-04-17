All Songs & Track List for Prime Video’s Fallout TV Series

Fallout wouldn’t be Fallout without some classic tunes, and Amazon’s Fallout TV definitely get in on the fun. So, to help you hunt them down for your own listening, here are all the songs and the track list for Prime Video’s Fallout TV series.

Ever since Fallout 3, Fallout players have been able to tune into in-game radio stations, filling their ears with classic songs. There’s a “normal” instrumental soundtrack, too, but there’s nothing quite like taking on raiders or super mutants while listening to The Ink Spots.

The show doesn’t have its own alternative soundtrack, but it does fold in some of the songs from the games, as well as other tracks. If you’re curious about what you’ve been listening to, here’s a list of every classic song featured in the Fallout TV series, episode by episode.

Episode 1: The End

Orange Coloured Sky – Nat King Cole Don’t Let the Stars Get In Your Eyes – Perry Como Who Do You Suppose – Connie Conway Some Enchanted Evening – The Castells Start It Slow – Mari Jones with Johnny Moore’s Band Keep That Coffee Hot – Scatman Crothers A Nervous Kiss – Carl Coccomo So Doggone Lonesome – Johnny Cash All Over Again – Johnny Cash Brighter Side – Connie Conway Crawl Out Through the Fallout – Sheldon Allman

Episode 2: The Target

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall – Ella Fitzgerald & The Ink Spots Don’t Fence Me In – Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters It’s a Man – Betty Hutton I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire – The Ink Spots

Episode 3: The Head

Maybe – The Ink Spots So Doggone Lonesome – Johnny Cash We’ll Meet Again – The Ink Spots Tweedle Dee – Lavern Baker In the Mood – The Glenn Miller Orchestra Act Naturally – Buck Owens & The Buckaroos

Episode 4: The Ghouls

Let’s Go Sunning – Jack Shaidlin Just Fine – Michael Brown What To Do – Buddy Holly It Ain’t The Meat It’s The Motion – The Swallows I Can Dream Can’t I – The Andrew Sisters

Episode 5: The Past

Henry – The Jet Tones Robin in The Pine – Bonnie Guitar Battle Hymm of the Republic – William Steffe Ladyfingers – Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington It’s Just a Matter of Time – Brook Benton

Episode 6: The Trap

Improvisation on Tchaikovski – Django Reinhardt Dardanella – Alvino Rey and His Orchestra Theme From a Summer Place – Percy Faith Lonely Hours – Gene Armstrong and His Texas Night Hawks Give Me the Simple Life – June Christy I’m Tickled Pink – Jack Shaindlin

Episode 7: The Radio

I’m Tickled Pink – Jack Shaindlin

Sixteen Tons – Merle Travis

Only You (And You Alone) – The Platters

What a Difference a Day Made – Dina Washington

Yeah Yeah Baby – Cool Papa Jarvis

You’re Everything – The Danleers

From the First Hello to the Last Goodbye – Jane Morgan

Episode 8: The Beginning

I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow – Nat King Cole We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me) – The Ink Spots

You can find most of these songs in the usual places – Amazon, Spotify, etc. A few are a little trickier to track down, but they’re still out there. For example, “Just Fine” by Michael Brown is at the Raleigh Music Group.

There’s also an Amazon playlist, but it’s “Music inspired by the new series Fallout,” so it’s incomplete and has songs that aren’t actually in the show. And those are all the songs and the track list for Prime Video’s Fallout TV series.

Fallout Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.

