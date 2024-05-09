The start of May means big things for MLB The Show 24. Players can expect another Season Awards Drop, as well as Team Affinity Season 1: Chapter 3. So, here are all the cards that are part of Team Affinity Season 1: Chapter 3 in MLB The Show 24.

All Team Affinity Season 1: Chapter 3 Cards in MLB The Show 24

Team Affinity is a lot of fun because it offers fans of any team a new player to add to their squads. This time around, 99s are coming to the game, so getting XP as quickly as possible will be important if you want to stay relevant online. However, before that choice pack ends up in your inventory, it’s good to know what your options are. Here are all the confirmed players for Team Affinity Season 1: Chapter 3 so far:

Willie Stargell (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Robin Yount (Milwaukee Brewers)

Eric Davis (Cincinnati Reds)

Kerry Wood (Chicago Cubs)

Ryan Ludwick (St. Louis Cardinals)

Ian Kinsler (Texas Rangers)

Edgar Martinez (Seattle Mariners)

Blake Treinen (Oakland Athletics)

Jeff Bagwell (Houston Astros)

Jim Edmonds (Los Angeles Angels)

Andrew Dawson (Washington Nationals)

Gary Carter (New York Mets)

Tom Glavine (Atlanta Braves)

Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins)

Mike Schmidt (Philadelphia Phillies)

Wade Boggs (Boston Red Sox)

Brad Miller (Tampa Bay Rays)

Brian Roberts (Baltimore Orioles)

D.J. Lemahieu (New York Yankees)

Tom Henke (Toronto Blue Jays)

There are still two divisions left to reveal, so fans of the NL West and AL Central don’t have to worry. In fact, with all the great cards that have already been revealed, they should be looking forward to some awesome additions to their lineups.

And those are all Team Affinity Season 1: Chapter 3 cards in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

