Hitting a baseball is incredibly difficult. These days, pitchers throw with so much velocity and spin that making solid contact is a miracle. That’s why you want every advantage you can get in MLB The Show 24. Here’s how to stop check swings in MLB The Show 24.

How to Stop Check Swings in MLB The Show 24

When you step into the box in MLB The Show 24, you’re probably looking to hit a home run. The problem with that mindset is that your opponent knows you’re trying to go yard and won’t give you anything good to hit. However, knowing how baseball enthusiasts think, you won’t want to take a walk and will swing at just about anything. There is an art to swinging, though, and that involves check swings, which can be the bane of a player’s existence.

Check swings occur when a player tries to pull the back bat after realizing they don’t want to swing at the pitch. And as long as the bat doesn’t cross home plate, it’s no harm, no foul, as the pitch will count as a ball as long as it didn’t land in the strike zone. But check swings can happen in MLB The Show 24 when you don’t want them to, causing you to miss pitches they want to hit.

If you want to stop check swings in MLB The Show 24, it’s tricky because there’s no button to turn them off. They happen when you lightly tap on the swing button, so the only solution is to be more confident in your swing. Press down hard on the swing button and let it rip, even if you might strikeout and leave runners on base.

And that’s how to stop check swings in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.