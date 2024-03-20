Diamond Dynasty is all the rage in MLB The Show 24, but it’s not for everyone. Some gamers like to take control of a team and make it a contender rather than dealing with cheesy base stealers online. Here are the best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24.

Recommended Videos

Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode

People value different things when it comes to building a roster. Some like a lot of major league talent to be able to win a title as soon as possible, while others want to make use of the minor leaguers. Either way, there are plenty of teams that are worth taking over. Here are the best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24 franchise mode:

Baltimore Orioles

Let’s get the obvious answer out of the way. The Baltimore Orioles are one of the most talked-about teams in baseball – and for good reason. Their minor league system is full of budding superstars like Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo, and the major league team has phenoms like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. With the Orioles pulling off a trade for Corbin Burnes as well, they are the ideal team to rebuild in MLB The Show 24.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds don’t have as much major-league talent as the Orioles, but they aren’t short on potential. Headlined by Elly De La Cruz, the Reds’ lineup is stacked with fascinating players, including Matt McLain and Spencer Steer. Having a young ace like Hunter Greene doesn’t hurt, either. The Reds may need a few more players to get over the hump, but they aren’t far away from being title contenders.

Related: Best Hitting Settings in MLB The Show 24

Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals need a lot more work than the other teams on this list, but there could be a sleeping giant in the nation’s capital. In addition to having young stars like CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz, and Josiah Gray, the Nationals also have a couple of minor leaguers who are almost ready to take the league by storm: James Wood and Dylan Crews. If you’re able to help all of them reach their full potential, you’ll bring a title back to DC in no time.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t need a rebuild in MLB The Show 24 – they have the most talented roster in the sport. However, who wouldn’t want to control a team like this? The Dodgers have a lineup that features Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and Shohei Ohtani. The real challenge will be seeing how long you can go without winning a championship.

And those are the best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24 franchise mode.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.