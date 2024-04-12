Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 has been a pretty big hit, with the addition of the Greek gods breathing new life into Battle Royale. However, a mid-season change has left many gamers scratching their heads. So, what happened to the Greek Mythics in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2?

Recommended Videos

What Happened to the Greek Mythics in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2?

The start of the latest Fortnite season saw the addition of several new POIs, including The Underworld, Grim Gate, Mount Olympus, and Brawler’s Battleground, which all have connections to the Greek gods. Dropping at these locations meant that there was a good chance a Mythic item would appear that would give players a leg-up on the competition.

The three items were the Wings of Icarus, the Chains of Hades, and the Thunderbolt of Zeus. They’ve all been staples of Chapter 5, Season 2, with players using the wings to escape intense battles and the lightning bolt to third party all of their enemies. However, the Mythic items are now missing from Battle Royale.

Related: How to Find & Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5

Well, with the addition of the Mythics that are part of the Avatar: Elements event, there doesn’t seem to be enough room for all of the items. The good people at Fortnite don’t want Battle Royale to feel like one of the limited-time modes, so they vaulted the Greek Mythics for the time being. It won’t be long before they’re back, though, as they’re set to return on May 3. That gives players plenty of time to do their best Avatar impression and bring balance to the Fortnite Island.

And that’s what happened to the Greek Mythics in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more