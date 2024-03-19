All MLB The Show 24 Legends, Listed

One of the best parts of sports games is getting to play as legends. MLB The Show is serious about its oldtimers, bringing in plenty of iconic names to fill out its roster. If you’re interested in which Legends appear in MLB The Show 24, here’s a list of all of them.

All Returning Legends in MLB The Show 24

If you’re familiar with MLB The Show, especially Diamond Dynasty, you’re probably familiar with the Legends that have appeared in previous games. Well, from Micky Mantle to the father of the cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Vladimir Guerrero, plenty of them are back for MLB The Show 24. Here are all of the returning Legends in MLB The Show 24:

A.J. Burnett

Adam Dunn

Al Kaline

Al Leiter

Alan Trammell

Alex Gordon

Alfonso Soriano

Andre Dawson

Babe Ruth

Barry Larkin

Bert Blyleven

Bill Mazeroski

Billy Wagner

Billy Williams

Bob Feller

Bob Gibson

Brandon Webb

Bret Saberhagen

Brian Roberts

Brian Wilson

Brooks Robinson

Bruce Sutter

Buck O’Neil

Cal Ripken Jr.

Carlos Delgado

Carlos Pena

Catfish Hunter

Chase Utley

Chili Davis

Chipper Jones

Cliff Lee

Craig Biggio

Curtis Granderson

Cy Young

Dante Bichette

David Justice

David Ortiz

David Wright

Dennis Eckersley

Derek Jeter

Don Mattingly

Don Sutton

Dontrelle Willis

Duke Snider

Eddie Mathews

Eddie Murray

Edgar Martinez

Eric Davis

Eric Gagne

Ernie Banks

Fergie Jenkins

Fernando Valenzuela

Frank Thomas

Gary Carter

Gary Sheffield

George Brett

Grady Sizemore

Greg Maddux

Greg Vaughn

Hal Newhouser

Hank Aaron

Hank Thompson

Harmon Killebrew

Harold Baines

Hilton Smith

Honus Wagner

Ian Kinsler

Ivan Rodriguez

J.R. Richard

Jackie Robinson

Jason Bay

Jason Giambi

Jeff Bagwell

Jerry Hairston Jr.

Jim Edmonds

Jim Palmer

Jim Rice

Jim Thome

Jimmy Rollins

Joe Mauer

Joe Morgan

Joe Nathan

Joe Torre

John Donaldson

John Franco

John Smoltz

Johnny Bench

Johnny Damon

Jorge Posada

Juan Marichal

Justin Morneau

Ken Griffey Jr.

Ken Griffey Sr.

Kerry Wood

Kevin Youkilis

Kyle Seager

Larry Doby

Larry Walker

Lee Smith

Lou Brock

Lou Gehrig

Luis Aparicio

Luis Gonzalez

Mariano Rivera

Mark McGwire

Mark Prior

Martin Dihigo

Matt Cain

Matt Holliday

Michael Young

Mickey Mantle

Mike Cameron

Mike Lowell

Mike Mussina

Mike Napoli

Mike Piazza

Mike Schmidt

Minnie Minoso

Monte Irvin

Nolan Ryan

Orlando Cepeda

Ozzie Smith

Paul Konerko

Paul Molitor

Pedro Martinez

Phil Niekro

Prince Fielder

Ralph Kiner

Randy Johnson

Raul Ibanez

Rich Gossage

Richie Ashburn

Rickey Henderson

Rob Dibble

Robb Nen

Roberto Clemente

Robin Roberts

Robin Yount

Rod Carew

Rollie Fingers

Ron Guidry

Roy Halladay

Roy Oswalt

Rube Foster

Ryan Braun

Ryan Howard

Ryan Ludwick

Ryne Sandberg

Sammy Sosa

Satchel Paige

Stan Musial

Steve Finley

Tim Raines

Tim Salmon

Todd Helton

Tom Glavine

Tom Henke

Tom Seaver

Tony Clark

Tony Gwynn

Tony Perez

Torii Hunter

Trevor Hoffman

Troy Glaus

Troy Percival

Vida Blue

Vinny Castilla

Vladimir Guerrero

Wade Boggs

Warren Spahn

Whitey Ford

Willie Mays

Willie McCovey

Willie Stargell

New Legends in MLB The Show 24

A new game wouldn’t be a new game without some additions. Thankfully, MLB The Show 24 is going all out, adding plenty of players for gamers to try out in Diamond Dynasty and other modes. From the no-nonsense Adrian Beltre to Yankees legend Andy Pettitte, here are all of the new Legends in MLB The Show 24:

Adrian Beltre

Andrew Miller

Andy Pettitte

Bernie Williams

Brian Dozier

Buck Leonard

Johan Santana

John Kruk

Josh Gibson

Paul O’Neill

Rafael Palmeiro

Rich Aurilia

Richie Sexson

Toni Stone

Tony Oliva

Tony Tarasco

And those are all the Legends in MLB The Show 24, listed.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.