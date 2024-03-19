All MLB The Show 24 Legends, Listed

One of the best parts of sports games is getting to play as legends. MLB The Show is serious about its oldtimers, bringing in plenty of iconic names to fill out its roster. If you’re interested in which Legends appear in MLB The Show 24, here’s a list of all of them.
All Returning Legends in MLB The Show 24
If you’re familiar with MLB The Show, especially Diamond Dynasty, you’re probably familiar with the Legends that have appeared in previous games. Well, from Micky Mantle to the father of the cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Vladimir Guerrero, plenty of them are back for MLB The Show 24. Here are all of the returning Legends in MLB The Show 24:
- A.J. Burnett
- Adam Dunn
- Al Kaline
- Al Leiter
- Alan Trammell
- Alex Gordon
- Alfonso Soriano
- Andre Dawson
- Babe Ruth
- Barry Larkin
- Bert Blyleven
- Bill Mazeroski
- Billy Wagner
- Billy Williams
- Bob Feller
- Bob Gibson
- Brandon Webb
- Bret Saberhagen
- Brian Roberts
- Brian Wilson
- Brooks Robinson
- Bruce Sutter
- Buck O’Neil
- Cal Ripken Jr.
- Carlos Delgado
- Carlos Pena
- Catfish Hunter
- Chase Utley
- Chili Davis
- Chipper Jones
- Cliff Lee
- Craig Biggio
- Curtis Granderson
- Cy Young
- Dante Bichette
- David Justice
- David Ortiz
- David Wright
- Dennis Eckersley
- Derek Jeter
- Don Mattingly
- Don Sutton
- Dontrelle Willis
- Duke Snider
- Eddie Mathews
- Eddie Murray
- Edgar Martinez
- Eric Davis
- Eric Gagne
- Ernie Banks
- Fergie Jenkins
- Fernando Valenzuela
- Frank Thomas
- Gary Carter
- Gary Sheffield
- George Brett
- Grady Sizemore
- Greg Maddux
- Greg Vaughn
- Hal Newhouser
- Hank Aaron
- Hank Thompson
- Harmon Killebrew
- Harold Baines
- Hilton Smith
- Honus Wagner
- Ian Kinsler
- Ivan Rodriguez
- J.R. Richard
- Jackie Robinson
- Jason Bay
- Jason Giambi
- Jeff Bagwell
- Jerry Hairston Jr.
- Jim Edmonds
- Jim Palmer
- Jim Rice
- Jim Thome
- Jimmy Rollins
- Joe Mauer
- Joe Morgan
- Joe Nathan
- Joe Torre
- John Donaldson
- John Franco
- John Smoltz
- Johnny Bench
- Johnny Damon
- Jorge Posada
- Juan Marichal
- Justin Morneau
- Ken Griffey Jr.
- Ken Griffey Sr.
- Kerry Wood
- Kevin Youkilis
- Kyle Seager
- Larry Doby
- Larry Walker
- Lee Smith
- Lou Brock
- Lou Gehrig
- Luis Aparicio
- Luis Gonzalez
- Mariano Rivera
- Mark McGwire
- Mark Prior
- Martin Dihigo
- Matt Cain
- Matt Holliday
- Michael Young
- Mickey Mantle
- Mike Cameron
- Mike Lowell
- Mike Mussina
- Mike Napoli
- Mike Piazza
- Mike Schmidt
- Minnie Minoso
- Monte Irvin
- Nolan Ryan
- Orlando Cepeda
- Ozzie Smith
- Paul Konerko
- Paul Molitor
- Pedro Martinez
- Phil Niekro
- Prince Fielder
- Ralph Kiner
- Randy Johnson
- Raul Ibanez
- Rich Gossage
- Richie Ashburn
- Rickey Henderson
- Rob Dibble
- Robb Nen
- Roberto Clemente
- Robin Roberts
- Robin Yount
- Rod Carew
- Rollie Fingers
- Ron Guidry
- Roy Halladay
- Roy Oswalt
- Rube Foster
- Ryan Braun
- Ryan Howard
- Ryan Ludwick
- Ryne Sandberg
- Sammy Sosa
- Satchel Paige
- Stan Musial
- Steve Finley
- Tim Raines
- Tim Salmon
- Todd Helton
- Tom Glavine
- Tom Henke
- Tom Seaver
- Tony Clark
- Tony Gwynn
- Tony Perez
- Torii Hunter
- Trevor Hoffman
- Troy Glaus
- Troy Percival
- Vida Blue
- Vinny Castilla
- Vladimir Guerrero
- Wade Boggs
- Warren Spahn
- Whitey Ford
- Willie Mays
- Willie McCovey
- Willie Stargell
New Legends in MLB The Show 24
A new game wouldn’t be a new game without some additions. Thankfully, MLB The Show 24 is going all out, adding plenty of players for gamers to try out in Diamond Dynasty and other modes. From the no-nonsense Adrian Beltre to Yankees legend Andy Pettitte, here are all of the new Legends in MLB The Show 24:
- Adrian Beltre
- Andrew Miller
- Andy Pettitte
- Bernie Williams
- Brian Dozier
- Buck Leonard
- Johan Santana
- John Kruk
- Josh Gibson
- Paul O’Neill
- Rafael Palmeiro
- Rich Aurilia
- Richie Sexson
- Toni Stone
- Tony Oliva
- Tony Tarasco
And those are all the Legends in MLB The Show 24, listed.
MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.