Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Quick Pitch in MLB The Show 24

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 11:54 am
Spencer Strider throwing a pitch in MLB The Show 24.

Sometimes, baseball is a game within a game. Players are always trying to get into each other’s heads, and the same goes for people playing MLB The Show 24. So, if you’re trying to keep people guessing on the bases, here’s how to quick pitch in MLB The Show 24.

Recommended Videos

How to Quick Pitch in MLB The Show 24

Spencer Stride about to throw a pitch in MLB The Show 24. This image is part of an article about how to quick pitch in MLB The Show 24.

If you’re reading this guide, you obviously don’t know how to quick pitch in MLB’s latest game, but you’ve probably still experienced it online. Quick pitching occurs when a runner is on base and the pitcher is throwing from the stretch. In order to keep the runner from trying to steal a base, the pitcher will throw in an accelerated motion to ensure the catcher has time to react.

Now, sweaty gamers on The Show will use quick pitching as a way to throw off your timing, whether there’s a speedy runner on base or not. It can get pretty frustrating, but if you add it to your bag of tricks, you can make sure your opponent gets a taste of their own medicine next time they’re up to bat.

Related: Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode

In order to quick pitch in The Show, you have to hold the left trigger depending on the console you are playing while picking your pitch with a runner on base. Be careful not to press the trigger too early, as you can activate the throw-over animation instead. Once you’ve got the process down, though, you’ll be well on your way to throwing your opponent off their game in any of The Show‘s various modes.

And that’s how to quick pitch in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
MLB The Show 24
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveals First Look at Overwatch-Style PvP Game
marvel rivals
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveals First Look at Overwatch-Style PvP Game
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to Beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day
Kyle and Cartman facing off in South Park Snow Day
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Make a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite
lego fortnite vehicle
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get & Make a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveals First Look at Overwatch-Style PvP Game
marvel rivals
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveals First Look at Overwatch-Style PvP Game
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to Beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day
Kyle and Cartman facing off in South Park Snow Day
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Make a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite
lego fortnite vehicle
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get & Make a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 27, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67