Sometimes, baseball is a game within a game. Players are always trying to get into each other’s heads, and the same goes for people playing MLB The Show 24. So, if you’re trying to keep people guessing on the bases, here’s how to quick pitch in MLB The Show 24.

How to Quick Pitch in MLB The Show 24

If you’re reading this guide, you obviously don’t know how to quick pitch in MLB’s latest game, but you’ve probably still experienced it online. Quick pitching occurs when a runner is on base and the pitcher is throwing from the stretch. In order to keep the runner from trying to steal a base, the pitcher will throw in an accelerated motion to ensure the catcher has time to react.

Now, sweaty gamers on The Show will use quick pitching as a way to throw off your timing, whether there’s a speedy runner on base or not. It can get pretty frustrating, but if you add it to your bag of tricks, you can make sure your opponent gets a taste of their own medicine next time they’re up to bat.

In order to quick pitch in The Show, you have to hold the left trigger depending on the console you are playing while picking your pitch with a runner on base. Be careful not to press the trigger too early, as you can activate the throw-over animation instead. Once you’ve got the process down, though, you’ll be well on your way to throwing your opponent off their game in any of The Show‘s various modes.

And that’s how to quick pitch in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

