All the Light We Cannot See Trailer Adapts the Pulitzer-Winning WWII Novel for Netflix

Do you want to tell the world that your TV show is a prestige series and you’re gunning for as many award nominations as possible? Then you make an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book All the Light We Cannot See and drop a teaser trailer for it with no words and only “Clair de Lune” playing over it. That’s what Netflix has done, with the help of director Shawn Levy, and it looks like they’ve got something good on their hands.

Based on the 2014 book of the same name, All the Light We Cannot See tells the tale of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee from Paris as the Nazis take it over, taking with them a massive diamond that the Nazis want. They move into hiding with an estranged uncle, who also happens to be sending secret messages for the resistance. Thanks to this, Marie-Laure makes a connection with a brilliant young Nazi named Werner, who is tasked with finding and tracking resistance messaging. The pair connect as the world unravels around them and we discover their backstories over the course of a decade of war.

The film marks a dramatic turn for Levy, who is better known for his extensive time spent directing comedies and his successful action collaborations with Ryan Reynolds like Free Guy and The Adam Project. A World War II story is a far cry from any of that, but Levy has a screenplay written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and a stellar cast to help him tell this powerful tale. That cast includes newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure respectively, and stars Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as evil Nazi Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

All the Light We Cannot See drops as a four-part limited series on Netflix on November 2, and in addition to its trailer, you can check out some first-look images below.