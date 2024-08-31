13 Most Underrated Movies Of All Time (Ranked)

Tired of watching the same old classic films? Then this ranked roundup of the 13 most underrated movies of all time is just what you need!

All the flicks on this list were either savaged by critics, bombed at the box office, or both. They’re also way more entertaining than their initial reception suggests. So, who knows? Maybe your new favorite movie is waiting for you below!

M. Night Shyamalan divided audiences with The Village‘s big twist, which is far-fetched even by the director’s standards. But if you can swallow its implausible payoff — heck, even if you can’t — The Village is a damn fine thriller for most of its runtime. Shyamalan wrings every ounce of atmosphere from the movie’s period setting, cinematographer Roger Deakins makes it all look beautiful, and Bryce Dallas Howard and Joaquin Phoenix head up a terrific cast. Indeed, of all Shyamalan’s films, The Village is easily the most underrated.

The obvious choice for an underrated movie by the Wachowskis is Speed Racer. Yet that’s the one everyone always cites as an overlooked gem; if anything, Speed Racer is now properly rated! So, instead, our pick is the Wachowskis’ 2012 adaptation of David Mitchell’s novel Cloud Atlas. Co-directed with Tom Tykwer, it’s a big, glorious mess that often strays into outright bad taste (even viewers who loathe the word “problematic” will probably mutter it at least once). Yet it’s also a profoundly moving meditation on life, death, and the human condition.

That Thing You Do! is a shoo-in for any list of the most underrated movies of all time. It’s such a gentle musical-comedy that other, gruntier flicks tend to nudge it aside in the public consciousness. That’s a real shame, as Tom Hanks’ film — his directorial debut — about a one-hit-wonder band in the 1960s is utterly charming from start to finish. Credit for this largely belongs to stars Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, and Ethan Embry, who have dynamite chemistry. Plus, the soundtrack slaps. If you’re looking for a new date movie, take That Thing You Do! for a spin.

The 2009 dramedy Big Fan only got a limited theatrical run, which explains why most people slept on it. But if you’re a sports junkie (or know someone who is), you need to check out this Patton Oswalt vehicle. Oswalt portrays Paul Aufiero, a New York Giants superfan whose borderline unhealthy love for his team is put to the test. It’s a disarmingly nuanced portrait that deftly balances humor with darker undercurrents. Picture a lighter, football-themed King of Comedy, and you’ll have a good idea of what to expect from Big Fan.

Locke is essentially a one-man show in the best possible way. Writer-director Steven Knight’s 2014 psychological drama takes place almost exclusively in a car driven by Tom Hardy’s Ivan Locke. It’s infinitely more compelling than it sounds, thanks in large part to Hardy’s sensational performance and Knight’s arresting storytelling. The murderers’ row of supporting actors — including Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, and Tom Holland — who feature as voices on the other end of Ivan’s phone deserve plenty of kudos as well.

The 2019 drama The Assistant was one of the first (if not the first) films to tackle the #MeToo movement, and it’s hands-down one of the best. Propelled by a powerhouse lead performance from Ozark‘s Julia Garner, it’s an unflinching snapshot of unchecked authority and toxic workplace environments. More than that, writer-director Kitty Green’s flick calls out the enablers (like Matthew Macfadyen’s callous head of HR) who make such circumstances possible. Is The Assistant depressing as hell? Sure. But is it also one of the most underrated movies of all time? Absolutely.

One of Wes Anderson’s least well-received big-screen efforts, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou flopped back in 2004. And in fairness, the dramedy adventure film is (if you’ll forgive the pun) an odd fish. Bill Murray’s Zissou and his quirky crew embark on a quest for revenge against a shark; this ain’t exactly The Royal Tenenbaums or The Grand Budapest Hotel. It’s also overflowing with Anderson’s by-now polarizing twee sensibilities and often badly paced. Yet if you look past its many faults, you’ll find a worthwhile exploration of loss, grief, and facing up to the future. The Life Aquatic isn’t Anderson’s best work; however, it’s still a banger.

Empire Records is the best coming-of-age dramedy most people never saw. Confined to a single day, it tells the story of a group of twenty-somethings out to prevent the independent record store where they work from being bought out by a heartless chain. The acting lineup — including Renée Zellweger, Liv Tyler, Anthony LaPaglia, and Robin Tunney — is on point, as is the licensed soundtrack. Your mileage will vary on Empire Record‘s offbeat humor, but there’s a reason this one’s considered a cult classic.

Writer-director Roger Avary’s The Rules of Attraction is based on a Bret Easton Ellis novel — technically positioning it as part of the same universe as American Psycho. That’s partly why The Rules of Attraction received such a critical mauling: because folks expected it to play like that flick. But Avary isn’t interested in aping previous Ellis adaptations with his 2002 satirical black comedy, leaning hard into excesses of his source material where his predecessors shied away from it. The result is a college movie like none other, carried by virtually every “It” actor of the early 2000s.

Vanilla Sky was a massive departure for filmmaker Cameron Crowe. Heck, to this day, there’s nothing else like this sci-fi psychological thriller — a remake of the Spanish flick Open Your Eyes — on Crowe’s resume. As such, critics and audiences alike were understandably baffled when the guy behind Jerry Maguire reteamed with Tom Cruise for a mind-bending (and, let’s be honest, messy) treatise on mortality and redemption. But meet Vanilla Sky on its own terms, and you’ll walk away convinced you’ve watched one of the most underrated movies ever. Just don’t ask us to explain the ending!

A quick caveat: we’re talking about the Kingdom of Heaven director’s cut, not the theatrical release. This is director Ridley Scott’s preferred version of the epic historical drama — and with good reason. With 45 minutes more screen time to play with, Scott does a much better job fleshing out the characters and world of his Crusades blockbuster. In short: everything makes a lot more sense, intellectually and emotionally. Admittedly, Orlando Bloom is still miscast as Kingdom of Heaven‘s protagonist, Balian; however, this is far from a fatal flaw.

After Hours is (along with The Wolf of Wall Street and The King of Comedy) one of Martin Scorsese’s few attempts at outright comedy. It’s also easily his most overlooked run at the genre, never rising above cult film status. But those who’ve experienced After Hours‘ winning blend of screwball antics and film noir cherish the movie, and rightly so. This tale of an office worker’s hilariously calamitous nocturnal odyssey is as superficial or deep as you want it to be. There’s a mountain of symbolism buried in After Hours‘ 97-minute runtime, but it also works just fine as an amusing jaunt through nighttime Manhattan.

Andrew Dominik’s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford boasts a runtime almost as unwieldy as its title. It’s not just that this adaptation of Ron Hansen’s Western novel clocks in at well over two hours; it’s that its pacing is — to put it kindly — “deliberate.” That said, the reward for patient viewers is Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck’s rich character studies as the film’s titular leads. Roger Deakins’ lush cinematography is another reason to keep watching, and that’s just scratching the surface. Hardly anyone talks about The Assassination of Jesse James — but they should.

And those are our picks for the 13 most underrated movies of all time. Check them out now!

