All Voice Actors & Cast List For Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution is here, and it features a few familiar voices. So, if you’re scratching your head, wondering where you’ve heard Evil-Lyn or Man at Arms before, here are all the voice actors & the full cast list for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution.
All Major Voice Actors in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution
As the follow-up to Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, most of the voice actors return from the previous series. A couple are absent, however. Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t voicing Teela, and Alicia Silverstone is no longer playing Queen Marlena. Here’s who plays who.
Chris Wood as He-Man/Prince Adam
Unlike the previous series, and most other Masters of the Universe shows, in this series, half the kingdom knows that He-Man and Adam are one and the same. Actor Chris Wood has featured in several shows, from The Vampire Diaries to Supergirl, where he played the titular character’s love interest, Mon-El. And, while Mon-El and Supergirl’s romance didn’t last, their respective actors’ did and Wood ended up marrying the show’s star Melissa Benoist. And wouldn’t you know, Masters of the Universe: Revolution also stars…
Melissa Benoist as Teela
Royal bodyguard turned Sorceress, she is the daughter of the original Sorceress and Duncan/Man-at-Arms. Disappointingly, in this series she’s set up as Adam’s love interest, probably breaking Andra’s little gay heart. Benoist, soon to star in The Girls on the Bus, replaces Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Mark Hamill as Skeletor/Skeletek
Beyond Star Wars, Mark Hamill is a talented voice actor who has taken a demanding role and made his own. I’m talking, of course, about Detective Mosely from Gabriel Knight. But he’s also played the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, the Batman: Arkham series, and many others and here he’s wonderfully on form as scenery-chewing villain Skeletor.
Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn
Whether you recognize her name or get her confused with Trash from Return of the Living Dead, there’s no mistaking her voice. Evil-Lyn, whose role has expanded beyond Skeletor’s sidekick, is played by the same actress who brought Game of Thrones’ Cersei Lannister to on-screen life.
There are a host of other recognisable actors in the series. Former Man-at-Arms Duncan is played by Liam Cunningham, another Game of Thrones actor, who played Davos Seaworth in the series. John DeLancie, who plays Granamyr, is best known as Q in Star Trek: The Next Generation. And Motherboard, Hordak’s villainous envoy, is Meg Foster, who played Evil-Lyn in the 1987 Masters of the Universe movie. William Shatner plays Keldor, and Hordak is the unmistakable Keith David.
The Full Cast List of Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Here’s a list of every actor who voiced a character in the show.
- Adam/He-Man – Chris Wood
- Andra (Man-at-Arms) – Tiffany Smith
- Baddrak – Jason Mewes
- Cringer – Stephen Root
- Despara – Grey DeLisle
- Duncan – Liam Cunningham
- Evil-Lyn – Lena Headey
- Fisto – Blast Ralph Garman
- Granamyr – John DeLancie
- Gwildor – Ted Biaselli
- Hordak – Keith David
- Keldor – William Shatner
- King Randor – Diedrich Bader
- Mendor – Phil Lamarr
- Motherboard – Meg Foster
- Orko – Griffin Newman
- Prince Keldor – Brett Rash
- Prince Randor – Jakari Fraser
- Queen Amelia -Harley Quinn Smith
- Queen Marlena – Gates McFadden
- Scareglow – Tony Todd
- Skeletor/Skeletek – Mark Hamill
- Sorceress – Susan Eisenberg
- Stonedar – Cam Clarke
- Teela/Sorceress – Melissa Benoist
Those are all voice actors & the cast list for Masters of the Universe: Revolution