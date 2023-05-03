All Voice Actors in Redfall

Redfall’s vampires aren’t your run-of-the-mill bloodsuckers, and they definitely don’t sparkle in the dark. That doesn’t mean there’s not some great performances to find throughout the game, though. If you want to know who all the voice actors in Redfall are, we’ve got the answer.
What Are The Names of Every Redfall Voice Actor
Nearly forty voice actors feature in Redfall. It’s a sizable cast, so it’s understandable if you’ve been trying to pick one or two voices out of the fray. Hopefully this list helps you identify who, of all the voice actors in Redfall, you’re trying to recognize.
Remi De La Rosa – Adriana Isabel
Devinder Crousley – Kamal Khan
Layla Ellison – Queen Noveen
Jacob Boyer/Young Charles Beck/Bill – Yuri Lowenthal
Raven (Sounds) – Darin De Paul
Raven (Voice) – Donovan Patton
Dr. Terrance – Bumper Robinson
Anna Creelman – Catherine Cavadini
Connie Ward/Ms. Wayland – Joan Van Ark
Rebecca Mitchell – Kimberly Brooks
Reverend Eva Crescente – Margo Rey
Dr. Tran/Jason/Joe Creelman/Civilian – Todd Haberkorn
Miss Whisper – Debra Wilson
Bloodbag Chuck/Charles Beck – Jake Green
Hollow Man/Kildere’s Father – James Urbaniak
Bloody Tom/Corpse Thrall/Bellwether Soldier – Keston John
The Black Sun – Morla Gorrondona
Grace Wayland (The Gateway)/Young Claire Beck – Erica Lindbeck
Amelia Addison/Bellwether Soldier – Fryda Wolff
Elias Kurz/Vampire Voices – Jason Spisak
Radio Announcer – Dave B. Mitchell
Rook – Delbert Hunt
Shroud – Janina Gavankar
Siphon – Lucien Dodge
Sin Eater – Nika Futterman
Vampire – Ryan Stephenson
Angler – Tiana Camacho
Civilian – Alycin Packard
Cultist/Civilian/Scientist – Cherami Leigh
Cultist – Cissy Jones
Vampire – Danielle Bisutti
Cultist/Civilian – David Errigo Jr.
Cultist – Erin Yvette
Bellwether Soldier – Kausar Mohammed
Vampire/Civilian – Margit Furseth
Cultist – Mark Whitten
Cultist – Neil Kaplan
Bellwether Soldier/Civilian – Zeno Robinson
Where Might You Have Heard These Actors Before?
Several of the actors have held major roles in video games previously. For example, Yuri Lowenthal voices Peter Parker in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man games. He also plays the same role in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
Debra Wilson hams it up as vampire overlord Miss Whisper, but she’s also Cere Junda in the Star Wars Jedi games. Danielle Bisutti isn’t one of the game’s big bads, instead credited as just “Vampire,” but you might know her as Freya in God of War and God of War Ragnarok.
Shroud is played by Janina Gavankar who, as far as games go, is best known as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront II’s campaign. Nika Futterman, who plays Sin Eater, has a list of animation and game credits a mile long, including Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
As for the rest of the voice actors in Redfall, you might not recognize their names, but chances are you’ll have heard them all in something you’ve played.