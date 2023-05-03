All Voice Actors in Redfall

Redfall’s vampires aren’t your run-of-the-mill bloodsuckers, and they definitely don’t sparkle in the dark. That doesn’t mean there’s not some great performances to find throughout the game, though. If you want to know who all the voice actors in Redfall are, we’ve got the answer.

What Are The Names of Every Redfall Voice Actor

Nearly forty voice actors feature in Redfall. It’s a sizable cast, so it’s understandable if you’ve been trying to pick one or two voices out of the fray. Hopefully this list helps you identify who, of all the voice actors in Redfall, you’re trying to recognize.

Remi De La Rosa – Adriana Isabel

Devinder Crousley – Kamal Khan

Layla Ellison – Queen Noveen

Jacob Boyer/Young Charles Beck/Bill – Yuri Lowenthal

Raven (Sounds) – Darin De Paul

Raven (Voice) – Donovan Patton

Dr. Terrance – Bumper Robinson

Anna Creelman – Catherine Cavadini

Connie Ward/Ms. Wayland – Joan Van Ark

Rebecca Mitchell – Kimberly Brooks

Reverend Eva Crescente – Margo Rey

Dr. Tran/Jason/Joe Creelman/Civilian – Todd Haberkorn

Miss Whisper – Debra Wilson

Bloodbag Chuck/Charles Beck – Jake Green

Hollow Man/Kildere’s Father – James Urbaniak

Bloody Tom/Corpse Thrall/Bellwether Soldier – Keston John

The Black Sun – Morla Gorrondona

Grace Wayland (The Gateway)/Young Claire Beck – Erica Lindbeck

Amelia Addison/Bellwether Soldier – Fryda Wolff

Elias Kurz/Vampire Voices – Jason Spisak

Radio Announcer – Dave B. Mitchell

Rook – Delbert Hunt

Shroud – Janina Gavankar

Siphon – Lucien Dodge

Sin Eater – Nika Futterman



Vampire – Ryan Stephenson

Angler – Tiana Camacho

Civilian – Alycin Packard

Cultist/Civilian/Scientist – Cherami Leigh

Cultist – Cissy Jones

Vampire – Danielle Bisutti

Cultist/Civilian – David Errigo Jr.

Cultist – Erin Yvette

Bellwether Soldier – Kausar Mohammed

Vampire/Civilian – Margit Furseth

Cultist – Mark Whitten

Cultist – Neil Kaplan

Bellwether Soldier/Civilian – Zeno Robinson

Where Might You Have Heard These Actors Before?

Several of the actors have held major roles in video games previously. For example, Yuri Lowenthal voices Peter Parker in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man games. He also plays the same role in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Debra Wilson hams it up as vampire overlord Miss Whisper, but she’s also Cere Junda in the Star Wars Jedi games. Danielle Bisutti isn’t one of the game’s big bads, instead credited as just “Vampire,” but you might know her as Freya in God of War and God of War Ragnarok.

Shroud is played by Janina Gavankar who, as far as games go, is best known as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront II’s campaign. Nika Futterman, who plays Sin Eater, has a list of animation and game credits a mile long, including Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

As for the rest of the voice actors in Redfall, you might not recognize their names, but chances are you’ll have heard them all in something you’ve played.