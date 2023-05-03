Video Games

All Voice Actors in Redfall

Redfall’s vampires aren’t your run-of-the-mill bloodsuckers, and they definitely don’t sparkle in the dark. That doesn’t mean there’s not some great performances to find throughout the game, though. If you want to know who all the voice actors in Redfall are, we’ve got the answer.

What Are The Names of Every Redfall Voice Actor

Nearly forty voice actors feature in Redfall. It’s a sizable cast, so it’s understandable if you’ve been trying to pick one or two voices out of the fray. Hopefully this list helps you identify who, of all the voice actors in Redfall, you’re trying to recognize.

Remi De La RosaAdriana Isabel
Devinder CrousleyKamal Khan
Layla EllisonQueen Noveen
Jacob Boyer/Young Charles Beck/Bill Yuri Lowenthal

Foreground: Jacob Boyer (Yuri Lowenthal) and Layla Ellison (Queen Noveen). Background: Remi De La Rosa (Adriana Isabel) and Devinder Crousley (Kamal Khan).

Raven (Sounds)Darin De Paul
Raven (Voice) Donovan Patton
Dr. Terrance Bumper Robinson
Anna CreelmanCatherine Cavadini
Connie Ward/Ms. WaylandJoan Van Ark
Rebecca MitchellKimberly Brooks
Reverend Eva CrescenteMargo Rey
Dr. Tran/Jason/Joe Creelman/CivilianTodd Haberkorn
Miss WhisperDebra Wilson
Bloodbag Chuck/Charles Beck – Jake Green
Hollow Man/Kildere’s FatherJames Urbaniak   
Bloody Tom/Corpse Thrall/Bellwether Soldier Keston John
The Black Sun – Morla Gorrondona
Grace Wayland (The Gateway)/Young Claire BeckErica Lindbeck
Amelia Addison/Bellwether SoldierFryda Wolff
Elias Kurz/Vampire VoicesJason Spisak
Radio Announcer Dave B. Mitchell
RookDelbert Hunt
Shroud – Janina Gavankar
Siphon – Lucien Dodge
Sin Eater – Nika Futterman

Vampire – Ryan Stephenson
Angler Tiana Camacho
Civilian Alycin Packard
Cultist/Civilian/Scientist Cherami Leigh
Cultist Cissy Jones
Vampire Danielle Bisutti
Cultist/CivilianDavid Errigo Jr.
Cultist Erin Yvette
Bellwether SoldierKausar Mohammed
Vampire/Civilian Margit Furseth
Cultist Mark Whitten
CultistNeil Kaplan
Bellwether Soldier/CivilianZeno Robinson

Where Might You Have Heard These Actors Before?

Several of the actors have held major roles in video games previously. For example, Yuri Lowenthal voices Peter Parker in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man games. He also plays the same role in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. 

Debra Wilson hams it up as vampire overlord Miss Whisper, but she’s also Cere Junda in the Star Wars Jedi games. Danielle Bisutti isn’t one of the game’s big bads, instead credited as just “Vampire,” but you might know her as Freya in God of War and God of War Ragnarok.  

Shroud is played by Janina Gavankar who, as far as games go, is best known as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront II’s campaign. Nika Futterman, who plays Sin Eater, has a list of animation and game credits a mile long, including Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

As for the rest of the voice actors in Redfall, you might not recognize their names, but chances are you’ll have heard them all in something you’ve played. 