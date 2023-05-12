All Voice Actors in Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t chock-full of voiced dialogue, but the lines that are voiced are spot on, from Zelda right through to Ganondorf himself. So we will share here a list of all the English voice actors for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

A List of All English-Language Voice Actors in Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom, like quite a few other games, has voice acting for its cutscenes and other big moments but uses subtitles for its NPC-to-NPC dialogue. Several characters are also voiced by the same actors who figured into Breath of the Wild.

I was hoping that Gilbert Gottfried would voice Ganondorf, but after his tragic passing, another actor has had to step up. Tears of the Kingdom’s villain is instead voiced by Matthew Mercer, who has a massive number of credits to his name. He’s also a main cast member on the Dungeons & Dragons show Critical Role, the second best D&D series after Adventure Is Nigh!

Zelda is Patricia Summersett, who played her in Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors. Kengo Takanashi is Link, though as with Breath of the Wild, don’t expect to hear anything other than Link grunts and oofs.

Here’s the full list of English-language voice actors, including for main characters and additional characters:

Zelda – Patricia Summersett

– Patricia Summersett Link – Kengo Takanashi

– Kengo Takanashi Ganondorf / Demon King – Matthew (“Matt”) Mercer

– Matthew (“Matt”) Mercer Prince Sidon – James D. Mortarello

– James D. Mortarello Rauru – Chris Hackney

– Chris Hackney Impa – Andi Gibson

– Andi Gibson Tulin – Cristina Vee Valenzuela

– Cristina Vee Valenzuela Yona – Lauren Mayfield

– Lauren Mayfield Cherami Leigh

Maya Aoki Tuttle

Amelia Gotham

Heather Gonzalez

Elizabeth Maxwell

Catherine Higgins

Joe Hernandez

Sean Chiplock

Daniel Riordan

And those are all the voice actors in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some nightmare machines to build. But for more on Tears of the Kingdom, check out its accessibility options.