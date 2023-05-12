What Accessibility Options Does Tears of the Kingdom Have?

When it comes to gaming, accessibility isn’t just about adding subtitles, and more and more developers are realizing this. The Last of Us Part II, for example, featured over 60 accessibility options, to make it easier for everyone to play and enjoy the game. So you might be wondering — just what accessibility options does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have?

All the Accessibility Options in Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t have much in the way of accessibility options. Some of the settings, found in its Options menu, could prove useful to those with accessibility issues. Those settings include the following:

Invert vertical camera and/or horizontal camera

Camera sensitivity

Invert vertical and/or horizontal ability controls

Swap jump controls

Change message window transparency

Those are all the options that could be perceived as accessibility-friendly, and I looked thoroughly. But when it comes to more specific features, such as hearing or vision accessibility options, you won’t find those in Tears of the Kingdom.

As the Washington Post points out in discussing physically disabled gamers, Nintendo Switch is, itself, a relatively accessibility-friendly console. For example, the Joy-Con are extremely light compared to regular game pads, which the writer suggests makes them more suitable for extended play sessions.

However, the answer to what accessibility options Tears of the Kingdom has is that there are not many. It’s worth noting that the game does have some slightly complex controls to master, like with the Ultrahand ability at the Ukouh Shrine, but basic actions like how to crouch are simple.