How to Complete Ukouh Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Shrines are an integral part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Shrines are artifacts from the ancient Zonai race; mini challenge dungeons that will require some puzzle-solving to make your way through — and you’ll need to complete a handful of them early on in the game. The first Shrine that you’ll come up against is the Ukouh Shrine, where you’ll be granted the Ultrahand ability to use with Link’s sweet new tatted-up special arm. Ultrahand allows Link to pick up objects, move and rotate them, and even glue them to other objects. Here is how to get through this first Shrine.

Lift, Rotate, and Combine Items to Progress Through Ukouh Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

After being bestowed your sweet new power on entering the Ukouh Shrine, you’ll now need to make use of this power to progress through to the end of the Shrine. The first obstacle is straightforward — press L to use your Ultrahand power to highlight the nearby wooden plank, pick it up with A, and rotate it with R and the D-pad so that it’s flat and longways and simply line it up over the gap you need to cross and drop it to make a ramp. This will allow you to walk over it and proceed to the next part.

You’ll now need to make use of the combining feature that comes with the power, grab one of the nearby planks and place it down flat next to you. Grab the other plank with your power and rotate it so that it’s flat and line it up with the top of the other plank longways and you should see a prompt to press A to attach the planks together. Once combined you’ll be able to pick them up as if they were a single long plank and use this to do the same as the first part and place it longways across the gap to make a bridge for you to be able to walk over.

Use Your Ultrahand to Build a Vehicle to Cross the Gap

The final puzzle is a little trickier. When entering the chamber you’ll come across a pole spanning one side of the room to your objective with a wall of objects just off to your left. The best way to go about this is to hover over the hook hanging on the wall on your right with your power and press A to disconnect it from the ball it’s attached to.

Next you’ll want to use your Ultrahand to pick up the wooden plank and lay it down flat on the floor. Once that’s done, use your power to pick up one of the metal hooks and rotate it so that it’s hookside up and the point of the hook is pointing to the left or right, not forward or backwards, and attach it to one side of the wooden plank. Then use your power to pick up and place the other hook exactly the same way but on the opposite side of the plank. You’ve now got yourself a sweet ride across the rail!

If you’re feeling lucky, you can also place the hook in the middle of the plank, but be careful since you can become unbalanced and fall.

Use your Ultrahand to pick up your newly crafted gondola and you’ll want to position it so that the hooks are resting on top of the rail. Let it go once lined up, hop aboard, and you’ll sail along the rail to the end of the Shrine where you’ll be able to complete it.

That’s all there is to complete the Ukouh Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you got stuck, now you know how to make it through and continue on with your adventure.