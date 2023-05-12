The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features plenty of enemies, but you don’t have to face them all. Link can crouch to avoid attracting enemy attention and move on without chipping his precious weapons. But if you don’t know how to crouch in Tears of the Kingdom, we have the answer.

How to Crouch in Tears of the Kingdom & When You Should Do It

If you want to crouch, you need to press in the left thumbstick on your controller or Joy-Con. This will toggle crouch, and Link will now crouch-walk until you press the thumbstick in again, jump, or press B.

Crouching has a few benefits. Firstly, it means you can crouch behind low cover, hiding from enemies. It will make you less visible to enemies, but be warned that it won’t make you invisible. The best way to avoid enemies is to not be in their line of sight.

On top of that, it makes you quieter. There’s a little circle on the HUD with a soundwave in it. The bigger the wave is, the more sound you’re making and the more likely enemies are to hear you. The slower you move, the less noise you make, so if you want to be stealthy, crouch-walk slowly.

So, on the subject of how to crouch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s as simple as pressing in the left thumbstick and prowling around. For more early-game tips, you can get a refresher on how to remove map pins, how to fuse arrows with items, or how to use the Zonai Wing.