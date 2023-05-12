How to Fuse Arrows with Items in Tears of the Kingdom

The Fuse ability unlocks an unbelievable amount of new gameplay possibilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as suddenly it feels like you’re playing a game of just seeing what happens when you add A + B. The massive tutorial area of the game teaches you pretty handily how to use Fuse at In-isa Shrine, which is where you receive the ability. However, while it’s hard to miss how to fuse regular weapons, things get a bit murkier after that. The game offers a pretty quick click-and-you’ll-miss-it moment when it comes to arrows, especially when it’s time to fuse one with a Fire Fruit. So here is a quick guide for how to fuse arrows with items in your inventory in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Fuse Arrows with Items While Aiming in Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike with holding a standard weapon, you can’t just fuse your arrows to something on the ground or in your general vicinity. Instead, you fuse an item to your arrows while aiming specifically. So to do this, you hold ZR, then hold Up on the directional pad. This will bring up the menu with all your items that you can fuse to your arrows. When you have the item you want to use, let go of Up and Tears of the Kingdom will automatically assign that item to your drawn arrow, its effect activating when you shoot it.

In In-isa Shrine, you will want to fuse a Fire Fruit to your arrow using ZR and D-pad Up to fire off at a wooden platform holding a chest, so that the platform will burn and you can obtain the contents of that chest. Then you can get on with your quest and saving the world!

That is everything you need to know about how to fuse arrows with items (especially that initial Fire Fruit) in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.