How to Use Zonai Wing to Glide in Tears of the Kingdom

After you complete Gutanbac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will reach a section with the Zonai Wing glider, which you are supposed to use to return to the Temple of Time. However, the game is a bit obtuse about what you’re supposed to do with the Zonai Wing in order to actually use it. It’s actually quite simple though! This quick guide will explain how to use and control the Zonai Wing to glide in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Use and Control the Zonai Wing to Glide and Fly in Tears of the Kingdom

When you’re at the initial cliff north of Gutanbac Shrine where a bunch of Zonai Wing items are just dumped around casually, you will want to use Ultrahand to grab one. Then you want to place it on one of the rails toward the cliff edge. Place it so that it’s near the edge but not so close that there’s a risk of it gliding away with you, because the Zonai Wing should start moving by itself when you place it on the rail.

So when it does indeed start moving, jump on quick and then watch as you start to glide across the sky on the Zonai Wing, ideally headed back toward the Temple of Time. You can control the direction and angle of the Zonai Wing according to wear you step on it, including making it veer left or right or choosing to plummet. If you stand right in the middle though, you will be able to glide for a long, long time. I actually ended up crashing into a slightly elevated section of the Temple of Time the first time I did it! But the second time, being more daring, well, suffice to say it was a bumpier ride.

That is everything you need to know about how to use the Zonai Wing and how to control how you glide in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and you can use Zonai Device capsules to summon one immediately when you don’t see one just sitting around in the environment.

The game is full of secrets or even just standard abilities that feel like cheat codes, and the Ascend ability especially feels like a cheat code because it originally was one.